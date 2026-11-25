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Ai Wars: Why Trump Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

- A Radical Dispatch

1) Trump Reinstates Huang

In a stunning and historic about turn, US microchip company Nvidia reappointed their CEO Jensen Huang who had stood down amidst allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy, after President Trump personally intervened.

The Times reports 2026:

“Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the chief executive of Nvidia after President Trump intervened with the AI chipmaker’s board of directors. The US president said he had ‘convinced’ the board to bring the chief executive back. ‘I spoke to them, let me put it that way,’ he told CNBC. ‘And I convinced them … I made the deal.’ Nvidia shares surged more than 30 per cent, adding $1trn to its value and triggering a bounceback of global markets. It marked a stunning reversal in fortunes for Huang, 63, just 11 days after he was forced out over claims of three extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy….Asked if he thought the board would not have reinstated Huang without his pressure, Trump said: ‘The answer’s no. I believe my intervention was very important’.”

By all accounts, Huang remained popular with his staff.

Click to play:

A summary of a timeline of events has been presented below.

The Times reports 23rd November 2026

In a remarkable turnaround, the above timeline took Nvidia from suffering the highest market-cap loss in history, under their new interim CEO Colette Kress:

To what became the largest one-day market value gain in history after Jensen Huang was reinstated.

This is despite the fact that such market success would have upset some, who had wanted to see the back of Huang for reasons that will be elaborated on further, below.

2) Who Was Behind the Failed Coup: Marco Rubio

Early into this scandal some observers were quick to identify that the accusations about Huang being honey-trapped by a Chinese spy were effectively rumours sparked by certain anonymous voices in the intelligence community.

Corporate media ran with these anonymised rumours in order to set the desired narrative.

The New York Times reported 6th November 2026:

Despite admitting that there was no smoking gun.

Wall Street Journal reported 23rd November 2026:

The sparse nature of any evidence indicting Huang led to early observers seeking the source of these rumours. The source ended up being clearly identified as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Washington Post went so far as to assert that Rubio had even altered a CIA briefing on Huang to make the claim against him more assertive than the evidence hitherto indicated.

The Washington Post reports 13th November 2026:

CNN later confirmed their own doubts about the narrative that had taken off after the New York Times sparked the rumours.

CNN reports 13th November 2026:

“The US intelligence community is still working to understand the relationship between a Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Chinese government, with multiple sources telling CNN that the intelligence collected on her to date does not prove that she was acting as a spy for Beijing. There is disagreement among US officials about the strength of the evidence that Alice Huang was recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), the Chinese equivalent of the CIA, to spy on Jensen Huang — and, by extension, on US policymakers. The FBI has been investigating Huang’s affair for at least a year. But Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that there are still ‘no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice, or by me, or by [FBI] Director Patel around who she is or is not.’ President Donald Trump also hedged Thursday on whether the US had determined she was a spy, when commentator Stephen A. Smith asked whether Huang was right to have stepped down as CEO. ‘Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet,’ Trump said. ‘But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different’. Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, including those close to director Jay Clayton, have framed the characterization of Alice Huang as a Chinese spy as not entirely accurate and over-torqued, sources said. And officials at the CIA also are not yet convinced that the intelligence collection on Huang to date, including intercepted communications, proves she was knowingly funneling information back to Beijing, a source told CNN.”

It appears that the aim of this operation was to restrict Chinese access to Nvidia chips in order for American war hawks to dominate the future of the global tech market.

It appears then that rather than being an operation run from Beijing, this was instead an operation run from Washington DC.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “That last line by Arnard Bertrand, if true, it means the real influence operation targeting Jensen was run out of Washington, not Beijing. This was a Washington DC, K-Street operation to oust Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia in order to empower the China Warhawks such as Rubio and others and hand a victory to them in their efforts to lobby for a stricter US policy against China. Why? Because they don’t want to share AI and the revolutionary nature of AI with any other power in the world. They want a monopoly over that power and over those platforms. And with that monopoly comes world dominance. It’s why we’re saying it would trigger World War III if they were to succeed. Because it is a once in a lifetime moment. We are at a crossroads. Do we share AI and therefore move forward together as humanity? Or does America get to monopolise it and as a result, command the rest of humanity forever? Because that’s the impact AI is going to have. And this was a Washington-based coup attempt in order to bring about the latter, and that was a US monopoly on this AI tech and the microchips that Nvidia produces that are key for AI. They failed. Rejoice!”

The political and financial website ZeroHedge picked up on this story.

ZeroHedge reports 14th November 2026:

For his part, Rubio has been asked about this context, but has so far refused to be drawn in on the question.

Click to play:

“Mr. Secretary, Jensen Huang… may be a national security risk. Are you concerned about it Mr. Secretary?”

Reports are that Trump’s former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is not happy.

3) Who Was Behind the Failed Coup: Anthropic Ai

As well as the political faction behind this failed attempted coup against Jensen Huang, there is also a business faction led by rival Ai firm Anthropic who are threatened by Nvidia’s commitment to resist closed-model, oligarchical Ai systems.

Business Insider reports 17th November 2026:

“Jensen Huang‘s dramatic departure from Nvidia may be the best thing to happen to Anthropic just as the AI startup prepares to go public this week. Under Huang, Nvidia was investing heavily in cheaper, more open AI models that compete with Anthropic’s offerings. The chip giant was also backing startups developing these alternative models and helping make them widely available. That threatened Anthropic’s business model, which involves spending heavily to develop closed AI models and charges customers to use them, often at higher prices than open alternatives…Investors are being asked to make an enormous bet on the future profitability of its AI services. Huang was helping build a world in which companies wouldn't necessarily have to pay Anthropic for that intelligence….The strategy centered on “open-weight“ AI models. Unlike Anthropic’s Fable and Opus offerings and OpenAI’s top GPT models, these alternative systems can be downloaded, modified, and operated independently. That makes them attractive to businesses that want greater control over their AI systems without paying a leading AI lab every time someone uses the technology. Nvidia was pursuing this aggressively. It developed its own family of open models, called Nemotron. It also backed startups including Reflection AI, Thinking Machines Lab, and Poolside, while moving to acquire Hugging Face, a major platform for sharing open-weight AI models.”

Anthropic also seeks to restrict China’s access to the Ai market.

Business Insider reports 17th November 2026:

“The China battle

There was another key area of AI where Nvidia and Anthropic clashed. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has advocated for very strict limits on advanced US chip sales to China, arguing these restrictions are essential to maintaining America’s technological lead. Huang fought against those restrictions, warning that shutting China out would encourage Chinese companies to develop competing technology. Now he’s gone, Anthropic’s worldview is prevailing. On Monday, the US government rolled out new restrictions that close a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to use Nvidia GPUs by renting them from data centers outside China. It’s a win for China hawks within the administration and a huge victory for Amodei, arguably the biggest China hawk of them all.”

As usual, the money trail does the talking.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “AI company Anthropic has paid $1.63 million to two lobbying firms tied to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Since April 2025, Anthropic has paid $740,000 to Continental Strategy, whose DC office is run by Rubio’s former Senate Chief of Staff Alberto Martinez and where Wiles’ daughter Katie works. All right, so that’s interesting. On the 9th of March, 2026, it hired Wiles’ former firm, Ballard Partners, for $890,000. Ballard’s team on the account includes former Rubio State Department advisor, Micah Ketchel, and former deputy DNI Amaryllis Fox-Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s daughter-in-law. It’s all becoming clear now, isn’t it? Weeks later, Rubio’s March 30 memo set off the fall of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, a long-time opponent of Anthropic’s push to restrict chip sales to China. Huang was then turned away from meetings with Rubio three times. Continental went on to lobby Rubio’s National Security Council and State Department for Anthropic. So you can see now all the money and how it ties from Anthropic to Rubio, Susie Wiles and their firms and the interest they have in those firms. Rubio has been linked to the ousting of Jensen Huang from NVIDIA. The lobbyist trail suggests that Anthropic used funds to lobby the State Department to take out a corporate rival.”

This aforementioned funding trail has been reported here by AF Post.

As depicted in the below graphic.

And as confirmed by ZeroHedge.

ZeroHedge reports 17th November 2026:

As Anthropic’s aim is to monopolise the market, it is no surprise to find that they are kompromat adjacent. Controlling the market first requires controlling employees.

Regulars will recall our previous Radical Dispatch from last September where we provided a deeper dive on Anthropic’s oligarchical centralising ambitions.

Radical Media reports 16th September 2026:

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “Ai Doomsday Slop. Anthropic, the parent company behind the Ai application Claude, along with others including ChatGPT owned by OpenAI and some of the leading figures in the Ai industry, alongside the leaders of the DNC, the Democratic National Congress, the colloquially known as the Democratic Party in the United States of America, including Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. And as well, those who were doomsday-predicting over COVID, including the likes of Bill Gates, have all - coincidentally - gathered together one by one to issue public warnings of the dangers of Ai, pushing for it to be regulated by Congress, coincidentally timed with a bill they seek to introduce in order to centralise and regulate Ai, and through that centralisation grant thereby the power to dictate the future course of Ai to a tiny handful of people who are effectively an oligarchy. This operation is now live. President Trump has decided to come out fighting calling this a hoax and is not backing down, and this stream, this Warrior Creed livestream is going to bring you all the receipts demonstrating the nature of this operation, the fact that it is a hoax, and the fact that what they’re truly seeking is centralisation for Ai in order to control it, and to give it to the oligarchy for the purposes of the globalist cabal.”

4) ANALYSIS: Trump Greater Plan

The purpose of the political and business factions that sought to remove Jensen Huang should by now be clear.

What remains is to elaborate on why President Trump went against them, and what he aims to achieve in doing so. Trump’s purpose is….