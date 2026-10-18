BREAKING: I Have An Announcement

BREAKING: Radical Media Founder Maajid Nawaz to Host New Show for GB News

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1) Announcement

Click to play:

Michelle Dewbury: “We’ll have to press pause on the debate. You’ve got some interesting news for us.”

Maajid Nawaz: “I have indeed. I want to make an announcement, which will be the first time Lord McCabe is hearing it.”

Michelle Dewbury: “Pregnant? In this day and age? Anything is possible, ladies and gents.”

Maajid Nawaz: “I would like to say that, you know, thanks to all your viewers, there’s been a huge, there’s huge online pressure for this news to actually occur. I’m happy to say that news has happened! As of today, I am officially signed to GB News as a host of a new show. We’ll be involved in revamping GB News’ online presence. And I’ll have a YouTube show for GB News, as well as a contributor role on the TV platforms, minimum twice a week, and a column for GB News. So I’m now part of the family. Michelle, I’m very happy to announce that.”

Michelle Dewbury: “We’re family members. We’re almost related. You know what you need now: ‘get Steve McCabe a job’ campaign! Let’s see whether or not that one takes off. Congratulations. Welcome to the GB News family. I love what we’re doing here. We’re absolutely nothing, though, without each and every single one of you at home who watch and listen. And I’m sure you’ll welcome Maajid to the fold.”

2) GB News Press Release:

3) New Show: What, When and Where

Regulars have been asking about what our new show will look like and when it will air. This is all yet to be mutually decided by the GB News editorial team and Maajid Nawaz.

GB News is in the process of revamping their online presence, and Maajid Nawaz’s new show will form part of GB News’ renewed push to dominate the online space.

What we can say is that Maajid Nawaz aims to lean on his strengths: free speech, modern British identity, integration, citizenship, extremism, terrorism, inter-communal dynamics, the place of Islam and Muslims in Europe, and foreign policy with a keen focus on Middle East peace.

We assure Radical Media’s premium subscribers that you will be the first to know more details just as soon as they are agreed. If you are not a premium subscriber yet, upgrade here to get these exclusive updates:

Meanwhile, Maajid Nawaz is already confirmed to appear weekly between 6-7pm every Tuesday as an on-screen debate panellist for Michelle Dewbury’s show, and is usually debating a Labour government representative. Tune in every Tuesday to watch this hour long head-to-head live political debate.

4) What This All Means For Radical Media Subscribers

Our regulars may be wondering at this stage what this means for their Radical Media subscription.

Radical Media promises to go from strength to strength. The good news is that this platform will not only carry on to provide all your existing products, in addition to exclusive premium member benefits, but we will now be able to provide even more content from behind the scenes of our new GB News show, such as exclusive outtakes. We aim to capitalise on all the advantages that come with higher visibility and more investment.

We could not have achieved this without all of you: our fiercely loyal and clued-in subscribers. We want to thank you for ensuring that our voice not only survived after the dark years of Covid, but will now thrive in what we hope can be a new, better and more peaceful world. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Substack Team and Clyde Rathbone, for keeping the flame alive when it mattered most.

We Are Coming.

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