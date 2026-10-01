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British “Terrorist Incident” at RAF Fairford Descends into Comical Farce

- A Radical Dispatch

British airforce base RAF Fairford was the subject of a highly publicised and controversial incident appearing to be a terrorist attack. Since the incident however, the facts have have only gotten murkier and murkier, obscured by occasional official interjections which only succeeded in muddying waters even further.

Below, we take you through the strange and darkly comical timeline of this international story.

Hours before news broke residents reported receiving a warning about an “imminent” attack.

Immediately, President Trump declared that the operation was a result of a joint US/UK collaboration.

Click to play:

President Trump: “The arrest in the UK was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort. And working with the British worked out great. It may have been Scotland Yard. I don’t know. We worked with a lot of them. We had them under view for a long time and we got them. Thank you.”

The problem here is that multiple UK reports contradicted President Trump’s account, explicitly stating that the operation was “not intelligence-led.”

CNN reports 28th September 2026:

“However, multiple UK media outlets - including the BBC, the Guardian and the Telegraph - reported, citing sources, that the operation was not intelligence-led, suggesting the vigilance of local residents may have played a key role in alerting authorities.”

As the veteran BBC Security Correspondent, Frank Gardner noted:

Into this confusion entered the story about the suspects themselves, driving three conspicuous white vans.

This is where the story began to unravel.

Instead of leaving the space blank, or even using a real business without adding any fake information, oblivious to the dangers of anyone calling to check, the apparently professional suspects decided to stick fake phone numbers on the side of these white vans.

Things went down hill from there, as a local woman who is reportedly a farmer, spotted the suspicious looking suspects, and tried to call it in.

This is where it gets surreal. The woman reported seeing 8-10 suspicious looking men, and called the emergency services number 999. However, only five men were subsequently arrested.

Even stranger, the woman stated on the record that she had initially tried to call the Ministry of Defence hotline for reporting exactly this kind of suspicious activity, but her call was left unattended (!).

Determined to report this suspicious scene, she then simply called the standard emergency number 999. But the woman notes that - as of time of publication - “Nobody, literally nobody in any sort of official capacity has been in touch with me, or anyone else in the village. No follow-up at all even now from the police who had my number when I reported it to 999. So it’s just very odd.”

Click to play:

“My family saw a large group of men and they were panicking and I think the reason, well I suppose they were panicking because anyone saw them but our vehicle is quite similar to the patrol vehicles that they use, and we had our lights on main beam because there wasn’t another car, so I think we sort of dazzled them, and they started to run. Some of them ran straight ahead across the road into the field and some turned and started going down towards Kempsford which is our next village and also a slightly more obvious part of the fence that runs along the airbase. So then I, they was, it’s really hard, it’s such a flash moment of seeing them but there were definitely more than five, we think maybe between eight and ten of them. Were there at that point and a lot of them had their faces covered. They were all wearing like similar, almost you’d have thought perhaps it was like what they’ve been told to wear, quite similar like slim fitting clothes. So then I realised this was probably something a bit more unusual than undercover policemen parked in some vans.”

“How do you feel that Wes Streeting, the Defence Secretary, said you didn’t have the full picture?”

“I just don’t know how he knows what picture I’ve got. I’ve never met him. Nobody, literally nobody in any sort of official capacity has been in touch with me, or anyone else in the village. No follow-up at all even now from the police who had my number when I reported it to 999. So it’s just very odd. And I think it was clear they were very worried about something on the Saturday evening because of the experience my friend had trying to get home. Yeah. And I don’t know why they only blockaded one very obvious road because the obvious place to attack the base wasn’t the main entrance. There’s so many other places they could have gone. And I think, with hindsight, it must have just worked out that we arrived home just as those vans had parked and those people had got out. And then we disturbed whatever was coming next. So, you know, it’s just pure luck, really, that we happened to be there and did what we did.”

Who were these 8-10 men? Why didn’t the MoD attend this woman’s initial call. Why has nobody from any official quarter yet bothered to take a statement from this woman?

These questions were put to the Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, who simply said that the woman has a ‘partial picture’ without elaborating at all on what the full picture is meant to be.

Click to play:

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting: “Secondly, to that member of the public, thank you. Because she did, in an extraordinary situation, what we ask members of the public to do, which is if you see something suspicious, to act quickly. And she did. And we thank her for that. Secondly, and respectfully to her, I would say that she had a partial picture and I also want to say this morning in that spirit an enormous thank you to our police, to our counter-terrorism police, to our security services for the work they did in this situation to contain this and to prevent there being actual harm to our base at Fairford. But also for the work they do throughout the year and throughout the world, often unseen and unsung, but as we heard from the President of the United States, extraordinary people with extraordinary capability that are respected even by a superpower like the United States of America.”

Journalist: “So, let’s be clear, I think what you’re telling us is President Trump was telling the truth when he said we’d had them under view for some time?”

Wes Streeting MP: “Well, our security services and our police, they don’t ask for praise. But I think it was a proud moment yesterday to see the President of the United States recognise the extraordinary work that our police and our security and intelligence services do every day throughout the year and throughout the world to keep us safe. And that’s all I want to say this morning on that.”

Upon being pressed on the MoD’s response and the security services lack of interest in this woman’s eyewitness account, Defence Secretary Streeting became even more cagey.

Click to play:

Journalist: “The MoD phone. This was a special number that had been given out to local residents living close to RAF Fairford, saying if you see any suspicious activity, ring this phone line any time, day or night. The farmer did exactly that at 1am yesterday morning. Nobody picked up. She then dialled 101. She wasn’t sure what to do next, and that didn’t work out. So then she decided to ring 999. Clearly it was a very serious incident. There were then helicopters overhead and there was an evacuation of 85 properties. But if it hadn’t have been that farmer at that specific time, someone with that much diligence, someone who was that determined to report this, where would we be?”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP: “So, because there is a live investigation underway, and because we don’t comment on operational security matters, I won’t speak to that point this morning, except to reinforce the point that, while thanking that member of the public for her vigilance, I also want to thank the police and the security services for their work.”

Journalist: “OK, but you can’t say why they didn’t answer the phone?”

Wes Streeting MP: “Every year, in every part of the world...”

Journalist: “Were they on a tea break?”

Wes Streeting MP: “I’m not going to comment on that particular issue this morning with the live investigation underway.”

Strangely, and despite being sighted, and running from the woman, at least five of these suspicious men chose to remain in the area, hanging around 25 minutes later seemingly just waiting to be arrested.

Click to play:

“All of them are around 24 years old. One of them 25, one of them 23, and the other three 24 years old. That is highly interesting. And I’ll tell you why. Because actually, typically in terrorism cells, they’re not all classmates in the same college class, in the same university class. They’re not all of the same age. It’s very hard to recruit people to terrorism cells. Back in the peak of terrorism, the war on terror years, 2001 onwards, let alone today, when there’s so much more awareness, so much more surveillance, it is not easy to recruit individuals to a terror cell. Here, you have five individuals, all men, all local to each other, from London, all in the same age category, all roughly around 24 years old, suggesting they all belong to a similar class University class, college class, they’re all in some kind of age category together. Otherwise, how would they have met? Usually, terror cells are irregular in age. They are a combination of opportunity to recruit, and so you would find people that some of them are in their 40s and some of them in their 20s and some of them are in their 30s, and it would be a mixed age group, right? Because you find them wherever you can get them. And so the chances of all of them being around the same age group, in other words, having some form of, and then from the same local area, it is more indicative of the fact they were in some kind of class together. Now, what class could that be? Well, you know, if you’re a recruit and you’re in cadet classes together, you’re going to be in that same age category, like that. Okay, take a look at the photo again. The other strange thing is it’s very, very unusual for all of them to be Fit, athletic looking, as you see in this image. Now, usually again, you get one or two that are athletic, maybe the ringleaders have done some training, and then again, the rest, you find them where you can get them. It is not easy to recruit people for terrorism. It is very hard. These guys will look like they regularly go to the gym and work out. This looks more like a group of people that were already selected from some form of class, such as cadet class.”

Due to the sheer incredulity of this account, certain talking heads began suggesting outlandish theories as to why only five men were arrested, when the woman reported seeing 8-10.

Click to play:

Professor Prins: “You remember, she said that she saw some men of Middle Eastern appearance running away and men in black with balaclavas. Well, it now seems likely that the men in black with balaclavas was actually the SAS because of the telephone call. Then there’s another thing we have to take into account. Which is that Mr. Trump has, as he usually does, let us know what he thinks. But it’s just possible that he’s at cross purposes. And this may be very unfortunate, because it could indeed be the case that the Americans have information on a major threat to Fairford. After all, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had declared in terms That Fairford, specifically Fairford, is a target. It’s hardly surprising. And the base itself is now at State Delta, which is locked down to all intents and purposes. Remember, it’s an American-operated base, although it’s an RAF base. But it could just be that when Mr. Trump heard that there were some chaps who’d been nicked, he thought, ah, it’s those chaps. But actually, it was others. Do you see what I mean?”

The SAS would run from a female farmer instead of simply identifying themselves? And they would also allow for these five men to continue roaming around for 25 minutes before arresting them? In an operation that was local police-led, and “not intelligence-led”? This was somewhat surreal reasoning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, media speculation is in a frenzy, linking the five suspects to a potential Iranian international plot.

The Times reports 28th September 2026:

Problems for this official narrative really started to hit home though when police announced that “no viable explosives” were found in the vans.

The real kicker came though when police decided to release all five suspects on bail after a mere 24 hours.

That this is strange, is an understatement.

Assistant Commissioner and head of Counter Terrorism policing provided a rather stiff statement announcing the move.

Click to play:

“I can confirm that following extensive interviews and inquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon. To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over. They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry. I also know there is significant interest in whether the current geopolitical context has a bearing on this incident. At Counterterrorism Policing, we are working within this context every single day. And at this stage, we are keeping an open mind in this investigation. We have, as you would expect, ensured that our protective security advice and posture remain commensurate to the threat. But be assured we are considering this from every possible angle, including that this may be actively committed by proxies or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state. To respond to incidents such as these, rapid mobilisation is necessary as we cannot take the risk whilst assessing that threat. However, once we understand the threat more clearly, we seek to return affected communities to normality as quickly as possible.”

From here, the story devolved into a farce.

Suddenly, it was being reported that one of the suspects had called the emergency number 999 himself!? Why?

Then, amid speculation that maybe the suspects had been mere fuel thieves and not terrorists at all, it was announced that an amount of petrol was found in the back of the vans.

But, as if to further rub salt into the wounds of the official story, sources quickly began briefing media that the suspects are not being investigated for fuel theft.

A presumably embarrassed Defence Secretary was then forced to reappear in media clarifying that the decision to release the suspects was an “operational decision”, in other words…