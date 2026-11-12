This Radical Dispatch Newszine - below - is provided free for all subscribers.

At the top of this post, Resistance Radio presents our WARRIOR CREED video/audio podcast from , with a transcript provided - David Walliams Named: Sexual Predators & SLAPP Injunctions.

This podcast can be set to either audiovisual, or just audio, and is for premium members of Radical Media only. To listen, basic members should upgrade to the premium service here:

Read on now for our free Radical Dispatch.

CAUTION: the image used below and the content of this Radical Dispatch concern criminal allegations of sexual misconduct with underage people and feature some disturbing and graphic details.

Note: This disturbing image is taken from a video of David Walliams made available in this Radical Dispatch below .

Share

David Walliams Named: Sexual Predators & SLAPP Injunctions

- A Radical Dispatch

1) David Walliams Finally Named

Last Tuesday David Walliams was finally named as the British celebrity who had tried and failed to use an injunction to have a court prevent media from naming him in underage sexual abuse allegations.

The Times reports 10th November 2026:

“David Walliams has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl and abusing his celebrity to groom teenage girls for sex. The actor and comedian, now 55, contacted girls as young as 15 and went on to have sexual relationships with them when they were older, the Guardian and ITV News reported. Walliams sent messages to the girl via the social media platform MySpace in 2007 before meeting her in a cafe. He then invited her back to his London home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman, named as Jade, said he agreed to stop when she told him she was too young for sex, but then insisted they should keep in touch and meet again when she was 16.”

Click to play:

“Being famous made him feel powerful. I hate him. I want to vomit. He lifted my top up and sucked on my breast. Abuse of power, undoubtedly. That needs to stop. I went to the downstairs toilet next to the kitchen, and that’s when he followed me and tried to kiss me. I remember he just shoved his tongue in my mouth. I just hadn’t ever experienced anything like that before. He has that power. It makes you feel small, it makes you feel weak. If you have celebrity status, why can you not get women closer to your age range? Someone shouldn’t be on television, shouldn’t have a publishing deal, shouldn’t have all this power, all this influence. Would plead with me to share a bed with him, trying to coerce me into sleeping with him. He used the fame to get women, and it angers me that he is still on TV, as famous as he is. It’s disgusting.”

That very evening, ITV released their full documentary.

The fear is that Walliams has gone further than the allegations made so far in public suggest.

The title image used for this Radical Dispatch features Walliams in a photo appearing to be sexually aroused while standing next to a child.

Such images are taken from freely available video of Walliams prancing around bookstores in just such a state.

Click to play:

The fact that much of Walliams’ fame was made from working around children makes the above video incredibly concerning.

2) Abuse of SLAPP Injunctions

Soon after David Walliams’ bid for an injunction was refused, ITV became free to release their documentary.

The Times reports 10th November 2026:

“Walliams was named on Tuesday after losing a legal bid to block the allegations from being reported. He did not appeal against a judge’s decision to dismiss his injunction against The Guardian and ITN. Walliams used an ‘unprecedented’ argument that he would attempt to kill himself if the allegations were published, having claimed that he had tried to take his life on two previous occasions, a trial at the High Court was told….The Little Britain star hired the law firm Schillings to prevent a young woman from discussing her relationship with him with the press, the Daily Mail reported last year. The woman, who met Walliams when she was 17 after he sent her a direct message on Twitter, was told she was at risk of committing a serious civil offence if she were to share their correspondence publicly, the newspaper reported. Schillings cited Walliams’s privacy, and told the woman she may also have to pay the comedian damages or fund his legal costs.”

From a child safeguarding perspective, this is why it was so important for Walliams’ SLAPP injunction to fail and for the public to be made aware of these allegations.



The Times reports 10th November 2026:

“The children’s author was dropped by HarperCollins, his publisher, last December over alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women. HarperCollins is owned by News Corporation, the ultimate parent company of The Times. The Alton Towers theme park also confirmed this month that it was closing an attraction based on his books, which have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide. Merlin Entertainments, which has operated Alton Towers since 2007, said the decision to shut The World of David Walliams, which featured rides such as Gangsta Granny and Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp, took place after its annual review process….He began writing children’s books in 2008. They have been used widely in schools and translated into 55 languages, as well as being adapted for television by the BBC. By 2019, it was reported that the books had generated about £100m in sales.”

Even the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) have previously issued a warning on their website about the abuse of such injunctions.

The Solicitors regulation Authority reports, accessed 10th November 2026:

But Prospect Magazine has argued that this doesn’t go far enough.

Prospect Magazine reports 30th October 2026:

“…The acronym describes legal action that weaponises the justice system to restrict public interest speech. SLAPPs have been lodged against investigative journalists, campaigners seeking to expose wrongdoing, survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and many more members of civil society. In December 2021…I was sued by (Russian Oligarch) Prigozhin for defamation over a handful of tweets about his links to the private military company, Wagner Group. At the time that I posted the tweets, Prigozhin had already been sanctioned by the United Kingdom, European Union and the United States, including over his connections to Wagner. The tweets linked to articles by CNN, Der Spiegel and Bellingcat, and contained no new accusations. And yet, Prigozhin’s lawyers were able to get the case off the ground. A British citizen was being sued in a British court, by a sanctioned Russian warlord, for saying what the British government had already said. And crucially, Discreet Law, a British law firm, was leading the case.

…the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition, alongside others, has argued that the role of law firms in these cases needs further scrutiny. To date, despite several disciplinary tribunal proceedings, no individual lawyer or firm has been found by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to have ultimately breached their obligations related to SLAPPs. And a recent ruling from the High Court threatens to set efforts for accountability back even further. On the 21st September, the court held that the SRA would no longer have the power to access legally privileged materials when investigating complaints, a change that the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition say will render the body ‘toothless’…The case against me collapsed when, in May 2022, Prigozhin’s claim was struck out after he failed to comply with the court’s orders. In September, Prigozhin publicly admitted he had been Wagner’s founder, but by then my legal fees had amounted to roughly £70,000, and I had no realistic prospect of recovering a penny of it from a sanctioned individual—a prospect that ended for good with Prigozhin’s death in August 2023.”

2) Russell Brand’s 10 Year Old SLAPP Injunction

This week Russell Brand was convicted.

The Times reports 6th November 2026:

“Russell Brand has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.”

And just as David Walliams’ name became known, the public learned that Russell Brand too had received a SLAPP injunction in his favour over ten years ago, in 2014.

This news left most wondering, if only the public had known sooner anbout Brand.

The Times reports 8th November 2026:

“A judge ordered a woman who made allegations against Russell Brand to pay tens of thousands of pounds in costs after granting the comedian a gagging order to silence her. Sitting in the High Court in 2015, Mr Justice Jay told Szilvia Berki that she must pay £50,000 on account after handing Brand and his then girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, an injunction that prevented the woman from contacting the police. The court order prevented Berki from discussing her allegations — which were never proved — with anyone apart from lawyers or doctors. Existence of the gagging order is the latest revelation to emerge since Brand was convicted last week of rape and three sexual assaults…Berki then made allegations about Brand on social media and to the press, prompting the comedian and Goldsmith to take legal action, which, according to Neidle, initially included a claim for defamation. However, judges are generally reluctant to grant injunctions on the grounds of potential libel and Brand and Goldsmith were said to have changed tack and argued that they were being harassed. In the order granting the injunction, the judge went on to authorise Brand’s lawyers to begin bankruptcy proceedings against Berki if she did not pay the £50,000 within a few weeks. The Times understands that despite the injunction having been upheld on appeal Berki did not pay legal costs to Brand and Goldsmith.”

Dan Neidle provided further details for Times radio.

Click to play:

Broadcaster: “Anyone can go online and have a look at the injunction. You have posted it there, but it’s not necessarily easy to understand what it’s doing. What did it mean for Sylvie Berkey?”

Dan Neidle: “So the court found that she had harassed Rand and his then-girlfriend. The court didn’t make a finding as to whether her accusations were true or false. So what you’d expect is an injunction that says, don’t harass them. What you actually got, and it shocked every lawyer who’s seen it, it’s an injunction that stops her from mentioning the accusations or indeed talking about Brand, to anyone. She can’t talk to friends, can’t talk to family. She could talk to a named doctor who isn’t a doctor anymore, so she can’t talk to a doctor now. And she can’t even talk to the police. It’s an astonishing injunction, and it’s scandalous it was ever issued.”

Broadcaster: “Is there a precedent for this?”

Dan Neidle: “The honest answer is, we don’t know. Was this just a crazy one-off, or are there many such injunctions that no one’s ever come across? The only reason we know about this at all is because the existence of the injunction was reported at the time, and then recently I was able to obtain a copy, which was not straightforward. I couldn’t get one from the court office, which you should be able to do, but I couldn’t. So we don’t know if this is a wider issue. It’s astonishing that it’s possible to get an injunction that constrains your private speech, and on the face of it, your speech to the police, forever.”

Broadcaster: “I mean, even just you saying it in those simple terms, it seems absolutely unbelievable, Dan. What can we do to find out how widespread an issue this is?”

Dan Neidle: “Part of the problem is that it’s just not clear how you can do that. The courts won’t tell you, searches of legal databases won’t tell you. I think the answer has to be one at a government level. The Attorney General or other government law officers should be asking the courts how many injunctions like this exist, because it should not be possible to obtain an injunction which is supposedly to prevent harassment, but actually works as a kind of super libel injunction. You can’t get a libel injunction. If you go out on the street tomorrow and say that I robbed a bank, I can sue you for defamation, but almost never can I get an injunction to stop you telling people that accusation. And of course, if I sue you for defamation, you can say, but Dan really did rob a bank, here’s the evidence. With harassment, Brand was able to get an injunction without ever proving that the accusations against him were false. And it was an injunction that constrained speech. It’s an astonishing thing. I think it’s an abomination from a legal perspective.”

Broadcaster: “And Dan, just broadening this question out, there are obviously other cases where people use the court system to try and get around uncomfortable allegations, accusations being discussed in public. And there are those, we had the Met Police Deputy Commissioner on the programme earlier, who said actually independent journalism is a really important thing and should be protected. How concerned are you about the way that the court system is being used in cases like this at the moment?”

Dan Neidle: “I’m very concerned because if you have the money to afford the lawyers, normally it doesn’t even get to court at all. You get your lawyers to send an intimidating letter to an independent journalist or a whistleblower or a victim of sexual assault and the rational thing for them to do is to give up. Who has the money, the time, the resources to fight a legal battle against a millionaire? The problem is, liberty should be fundamental. An injunction like this is using the power of the state to stop someone talking. It’s saying, if you, Ms. Berkey, talk about this, even to a doctor, then you will go to jail. And the court should be extremely reluctant to constrain personal liberty in that way. They’re not. They elevate privacy to a level that overrides personal liberty. And to me, that It was never envisaged by Parliament, and Parliament should act to stop it now.”

The full injunction can be found here.

The Tax Policy Associates reports, accessed 10th November 2026:

Though Neidle did later clarify that Russell Brand’s then girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith was willing to have the injunction varied.

Jemima Khan later came out publicly for the first time to denounce Brand herself.

The Times reports 9th November 2026:

“Jemima Goldsmith has accused her former boyfriend Russell Brand of ‘violence, coercive control and abuse’ on the day that the comedian was jailed for ten and a half years. Goldsmith, 52, who had a relationship with Brand between 2013 and 2014, claimed that on one occasion late in their relationship, she had to call the police to remove him from her home during a ‘violent incident’.”

3) Epstein’s Clients: What Else Are We Not Being Told?

This week saw another Church head face justice in England.

The Times reports 10th November 2026:

“A former chief of the Methodist Church allegedly sexually assaulted five women in different parts of the country over more than a decade, but his behaviour was dismissed as ‘just Steve being Steve’, a court was told. The Rev Steven Wild, who served from 2015 to 2016 as president of the Methodist Conference, the church’s governing body, is facing ten charges of sexual assault and one of indecent assault at a trial at Truro crown court, which opened last week.”

While already Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle had been similarly charged.

The Times reports 6th November 2026:

“Thomas Markle Sr has been charged with possession of child abuse images, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with underage girls. The Duchess of Sussex’s father, 82, was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday. He appeared in court in a wheelchair, escorted by two US marshals.”

But one wonders why other high profile political and business names are not seeing justice, not least those on Epstein’s client list.

This author’s own first hand experience with Russell Brand is described below.