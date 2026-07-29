This Radical Dispatch Newszine - below - is provided free for all subscribers.

At the top of this post, Resistance Radio presents our WARRIOR CREED video/audio podcast from Tuesday 28th July, with a transcript provided - Iranian Theocracy Threatens to Attack UK.

This podcast can be set to either audiovisual, or just audio, and is for premium members of Radical Media only. To listen, basic members should upgrade to the premium service here:

Read on now for our free Radical Dispatch.

Share

Iranian Theocracy Threatens to Attack UK

- A Radical Dispatch

1) Iran Threatens UK

Newly coronated prime minister Andy Burnham renewed his government’s previous commitment allowing the Americans to use British military bases for ‘defensive operations’ against Iran. The Iranian theocracy replied by making direct threats to the United Kingdom.

The Times reports 23rd July 2026:

“Iran warned on Thursday that RAF Fairford, in Gloucestershire, is a ‘legitimate target’ for strikes after the US Air Force used the base to launch a B1 bomber raid. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) singled out the ‘British monarchy’ as ‘the main cause of the misfortunes of the people of our region’…Such attacks could involve sabotage or direct drone and missile strikes. It is no empty threat, according to defence analysts. Iranian missiles large enough to ­destroy a building could theoretically reach Britain, but would probably be shot down before reaching it, senior military sources told The Times. In March Tehran launched two ballistic mis­siles towards the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, about 3,800km (2,360 miles) from Iran. The first projectile was intercepted by a missile fired from a US warship, while the second fell after travelling 1,990 miles, some 400 miles from the base in the Chagos islands.”

It would be incorrect to explain away such threats by arguing that they came in retaliation for this British permission given to the Americans. As the Telegraph reports, Iran’s attacks on the UK began long before any such permission was granted.

The Telegraph reports 25th July 2026:

“To be clear: the Iranian regime’s hostile threats and acts against Britain would have taken place irrespective of Burnham’s green light to US president Donald Trump. This is evidenced by the fact that it attacked our base in Cyprus before Starmer agreed to allow Washington to use British bases. Not to mention the 20-plus terrorist attacks the IRGC has sought to carry out in Britain in just the past four years. Put simply: the Islamic regime in Iran has long been at war with Britain. The latest example of this is The Telegraph’s revelation that the IRGC’s Unit 700 branch has been exploiting the small-boats crisis to smuggle ‘Islamic revolutionary agents’ into the UK and position them across London. As one Iranian regime official brazenly told The Telegraph on Friday: ‘We do not need a missile to target London.’ While shocking, the report should not be surprising.”

President Trump has since called a pause on the latest rounds of US strikes on Iran in order to resume negotiations.

Axios reports 27th July 2026:

“President Trump told Axios on Monday that he decided to pause U.S. strikes on Iran in order to give negotiations another chance, but stressed that he could order a return to expanded military operations if diplomacy fails…The talks are being conducted mainly between Iran and Oman, but Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt and Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are actively involved….Trump said he decided to pause strikes on Friday because the countries that are mediating as well as other countries in the region asked him to give negotiations another chance. ‘All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: ‘Don’t fire,’’ Trump said, stressing that he thinks Iran wants to make a deal.”

Trump’s aim has been to inch the conflict closer towards agreeing a peace settlement, even if he occasionally uses gunboat diplomacy in order to do so.

Despite this, the Iranian theocracy remains intent on expanding the theatre of conflict to include the American First Lady, Melania Trump.

The Times reports 28th July 2026:

“Iranian media has released a video claiming to show how best to target Melania Trump in an assassination. Tasnim News Agency, which is close to Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, published a video that began with a slide reading, ‘Where to Kill Melania?!’ with the first lady’s profile drawn in blood. The video goes on to encourage ‘global freedom fighters’ to assassinate her, and ends with a warning to her son: ‘Barron Trump, wait for us!’”

As well as Iranian sabre-rattling, another faction that gains from permawar is Israel’s Netanyahu, whom Trump has recently admitted to calling ‘f**king crazy’ in this regard.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “We’re going to go back to reading from the Times article published yesterday. Listen to this: ‘Trump admitted he called Netanyahu f**king crazy’. That’s in the Times. Trump admitted it, yeah? ‘Trump admitted he called Netanyahu fucking crazy. Trump ordered a halt on Friday to 13 consecutive nights of US attacks on Iranian targets, reportedly after resistance from General Dan Cain. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff who warned this could dangerously deplete missile interceptors in the region that protect US bases and allies’. The US military asked Trump to rein it in and Trump called Netanyahu f**king crazy.”

Instead of Trump’s desired peace settlement, and like his warmongering Iranian counterparts, Netanyahu’s stated aim is regime change.

The Times reports 26th July 2026:

“Binyamin Netanyahu urged President Trump not to abandon regime change in Tehran before a White House meeting on Tuesday as the US and Iran paused hostilities after almost two weeks of attacks. The Israeli prime minister said the conflict could end only with the fall of the regime or a clear change of course as he prepared for his first meeting with Trump since the US and Israel launched their military campaign on February 28…Analysts said that the US and Israel had increasingly divergent aims, as Netanyahu seeks greater damage to the Iranian regime with one eye on his re-election chances in the Israeli general election in October, and Trump seeks an exit strategy as November’s midterm elections loom…Asked by Fox News what it would take to end the war, Netanyahu mentioned Iranian regime change several times despite Trump’s repeated insistence that this is not a war goal…Netanyahu is due to fly to Washington on Monday to attend the funeral of Lindsey Graham, a pro-Israel Republican senator, enabling him to meet Trump after several earlier attempts were rebuffed by the White House amid worsening relations between the two leaders…Trump confirmed last month reports that they held an expletive-laden phone exchange about Israel’s continuing attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon that undermined attempts at a ceasefire in the Gulf. Trump admitted he called Netanyahu ‘f***ing crazy.’ Trump ordered a halt on Friday to 13 consecutive nights of US attacks on Iranian targets, reportedly after resistance from General Dan Caine, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, who warned this could dangerously deplete missile interceptors in the region that protect US bases and allies...”

In addition to the mutually warring factions of Israel and Iran, one more faction inside America seeks to thwart President Trump’s tug towards a regional peace settlement. These are the uniparty neocon warhawks, formerly led by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Times reports 27th July 2026:

“A British documentary maker filmed 400 hours of video with Graham in the three years before his death this month. In the last interview for the project last month, as Trump signed a preliminary deal with Iran, Graham said: ‘He’s letting this thing slip away. I got to go talk to him’…Most of the clips released so far were recorded only a few days after Trump launched the war in Iran. One shows Graham pointing at television coverage of the war and saying to the camera: ‘Look at what we’ve done here. I almost cried. How long have we been pushing this? It’s here … I talked with Trump this morning. He’s jacked. He said, ‘Best thing I’ve ever done’. He loves blowing stuff up’…The recordings also feature a one-on-one call between Graham and Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, which the senator begins by saying: “I’m just so impressed. Glad to be your friend. After Netanyahu replies, ‘I’m glad you are my friend’, Graham says he plans to go to Florida to encourage Trump to join in with Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon and asks the prime minister if he would ‘like that’.”

Trump hinted at differences with Graham over such maters during his eulogy for him yesterday.

Click to play:

President Trump: “‘Heated things got in Washington. Virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked Lindsey’. Well, not everybody, but it sounds good. Not everybody. He was a tough cookie, okay? I have to be, I have to veer from this for a second. He was a tough cookie, darling. But he was beautiful.”

In this way, it becomes clear that in order to secure a lasting peace Trump is navigating his way around three distinct warhawk factions: Iranian theocrats, Likudnik-Zionists and American neocons.

2) Iran’s Operational Capabilities

As the Telegraph recently reported, the Iranian theocracy is taking its own threats to the United Kingdom seriously.

The Telegraph reports 24th July 2026:

As such, there is every indication that Iran may have become operationally capable of instigating low-level jihadist insurgent tactics inside Britain.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “Well, you can see here the Telegraph headline on your screens, and this is reported on the 24th of July in the UK, and that is headlined, ‘Iran smuggling agents into the UK as channel migrants’. Subheading, ‘Tehran boasts it is positioning revolutionary people in London through secret network’. So what Iran or the Iranian theocracy is trying to do is smuggle its operationally capable agents in through the small boats, with the waves of migrants that are coming to the UK, so that they can presumably have them as sleeper agents here in the UK and set them off whenever they are ready. Now, if you break this down, this is all figures from the Telegraph, you can see the graph that’s on your screens now, Telegraph reports 25th of July 2026 from the Migrant Observatory. And most migrants have come from the top country there. And you can see that it’s clearly Iran. Surprise, surprise. Iranian small boat arrivals are the highest. ‘Number of small boat arrivals by nationality since 2018’, 30,269 from Iran.”

Here is the graph referred to above, clearly depicting Iran as the top country sending migrants to Britain.

The Telegraph reports 25th July 2026:

And here is the route into Britain that any such Iranian operatives would easily be able to use.

Nigel Farage was right to warn about this serious development last April.

3) Iran’s base of operations

The problem is made worse by the fact that - as well as being found to be building operational capability inside Britain via migrant routes - the Iranian theocracy has also benefited from enjoying a base of operations masquerading as a mosque and charity in London’s Maida Vale.

The Islamic Centre for England serves as an ideological base for Shia-Islamism inside Britain, provides cover for the Iranian Supreme Leader’s directly appointed representative in Britain to serve as a cleric, and enjoys Home Office approval to sponsor visas for migrant Iranian workers coming to take up any such role.

We covered this topic for GB News this week.

Click to play:

Michelle Dewbury for GB News: “Home Office, it’s allowing the Islamic Centre of England, which has been suggested by many to be an Iranian charity, to sponsor visas for migrant workers. I want to just get to the crux of this just for time reasons. Why is this so problematic in your view, Maajid?”

Maajid Nawaz for GB News: “Well, it’s problematic because the so-called Islamic Centre of England has been serving up until a charity commission investigation into them only recently, right? So the only time this stopped is because they were be investigated, but they had been serving as a front for the Iranian theocracy in Britain. The Islamic Centre of England is a front for the supreme leader of Iran. The board of trustees, and I’ll read it directly, the governance rules required its board of trustees of the Islamic Centre of England, to have and include, a religious representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader on their board. And that’s why its problematic, because right now, the Iranian theocracy has threatened to attack Britain. And it’s not just because of the recent conflict. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has tried to attack us over 20 times in the last few years. So we’ve got a regime that is bent on attacking us, believes that the Western way of life is Satan incarnate, right? And they’ve got a centre here that serves effectively as a base of operations. The Iranian regime recently told The Telegraph, again, I’ll just quote it for you, ‘We don’t need a missile to target London’. What do you think they meant by that? ‘We do not need a missile to target London’. The reason is that they’ve got active human resources in our country already prepared to engage in what they call ‘self-sacrificing’ or suicide missions. And we’ve also recently discovered that they’ve been smuggling operatives across the Channel with the migrants. So you’ve got a regime that is not only bent on attacking us but has operationally acquired, even if it’s minimal, a level of capability to do so. One wonders with the Berlin and France attacks if there is any connection. We don’t know yet, right? But this is problematic because if they’ve got this base and they’ve got this representative serving in the Islamic Centre of England, what are they instructing young Muslims around the country to believe in and do against this country?”

Michelle Dewbury for GB News: “So what on earth are we playing at, Barry?”

News of the IRGC’s multiple attempts to attack Britain in recent years is not controversial.

The BBC reports 22nd January 2024:

“The footage - which also includes a denial of the Holocaust - adds to growing concerns from some MPs that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is attempting to radicalise UK Muslims. Security services have also warned it is inciting violence and plotting to kidnap or kill people on British soil….The IRGC has previously been linked to kidnap and assassination plots in the UK. Counter-terror police confirmed in February last year that 15 such plots had come out of Iran since 2020, and the BBC has since been told there has been at least one more.”

Nor is the fact that Iran seeks to use “mosques, charities, and colleges” in which to disguise their operational capabilities.

The Telegraph reports 25th July 2026:

“But the most worrying part is that, while the Government appears to be overwhelmingly focused on a conventional Iranian strike, it is once again overlooking the IRGC’s asymmetric terrorist capabilities in the UK. And I am not just talking about ‘thugs for hire’. Notwithstanding the latest revelations, the IRGC has had a long-standing covert presence in Britain. It has de facto built an entire ‘soft-power’ infrastructure on British soil under the ‘legitimate’ guise of mosques, charities, and colleges. The effectiveness of this model is that, while the infrastructure is not officially registered in the IRGC’s name and is not directly created, financed, or run by the group, it nonetheless facilitates affiliated activities while providing the regime with enough space to deny responsibility.”

Iran’s direct incitement using the cover of “mosques, charities, and colleges” is already being reported on.

The Telegraph reports 25th July 2026:

“I (Kasra Aarabi) have personally spearheaded investigations exposing how senior IRGC commanders – including those involved in terror plots abroad – have been in contact with university student associations in Britain via Zoom. They even called on these students to join their so-called apocalyptic army that would ‘bring an end to the life of Zionists and Jews across the world’. This was not a one-off. Only a few months ago, the Iranian Embassy in London issued a call for British Muslims to register for ‘self-sacrificing’ suicide missions.”

And Iran makes no secret of the fact that it desires direct attacks on British soil.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “This was not a one-off. Only a few months ago, the Iranian Embassy in London issued a call for British Muslims to register for self-sacrificing suicide missions. So, to break it down for you, the Iranian theocracy wants war, the Likudnik-Zionists want war, and the Neocon-Warhawks in Washington DC, formerly led by the late Lindsey Graham, also want war. President Trump, working with the Pakistanis and the Qataris, and other allies, want a long peace. To end the long war. What we’re calling the Grand Regional Settlement for Peace. However, those parties that do want war, such as the Iranian theocracy, are now operationally capable of striking at American allies such as us, the UK, in our own country, and they don’t need long-range missiles to do so.”

4) UK Government Complicity

The British government, and in particular the Home Office, is complicit in aiding the aforementioned Iranian threat inside Britain, as it has failed to close the Iranian theocracy’s London base of operations.

Telegraph reports 11th February 2026:

The fact that the Islamic Centre of England served such a purpose is by now quite well established.

It has been reported relatively uncontroversially.

The Telegraph reports 25th July 2026:

“Perhaps even more disturbingly, the new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei – an IRGC militant in a turban – continues to maintain an office in London. He even has a personally appointed representative: a senior mullah who, despite continuously expressing extremist views that are sympathetic to the IRGC, not only continues to reside in the UK but runs several charities in his name. This individual does not hold a diplomatic passport, meaning his visa could be immediately revoked. But this, of course, has not happened. If the IRGC seeks to attack Britain, it could – at least in theory – activate this radicalised Islamist constituency for acts of home-grown violence and terror.”

Some British political commentators are beginning to notice Home Office complicity with alarm.

Suffice to say that we challenged Labour MP Barry Gardiner this week on all of the above points. The ensuing debate on GB News was somewhat intense.

:Click to play (shorter 3:59 version)

Here is a longer 7-minute version of the above GB News debate between this author and Barry Gardiner MP (Labour) - with a full transcript - only for our premium subscribers.

Click to play: