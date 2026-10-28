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At the top of this post, Resistance Radio presents our WARRIOR CREED video/audio podcast from Tuesday 27th October, with a transcript provided - Labour Budget and the Road to the General Election.

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Labour Budget and the Road to the General Election

1) Labour’s Tax raids

The Labour Party under PM Andy Burnham has just announced their first budget. As fully expected, this is a typical Labour tax and spend budget.

The Times reports 28th October 2026:

In raising taxes, Labour’s Chancellor John Healy has decided to target landlords and savers.

The Times reports 28th October 2026:

“A further 2 percentage point tax rise on income from property and savings from April 2027 will be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for landlords, experts have warned. The tax increase is understood to come on top of an already planned rise of the same amount announced by Rachel Reeves last year. It will take the tax rates on savings and property income to 24 per cent, 44 per cent and 49 per cent respectively.”

More alarmingly, to collect these taxes, Labour have granted HMRC permission to take taxes directly from bank accounts.

As also reported by the Times.

The Times reports 23rd October 2026:

“The cost of living package will be funded with a tax raid on banks…”

Our immediate reaction to this state of affairs is summarised below.

But Labour went even further.

They have granted HMRC the power to seize goods by breaking directly into properties, without a warrant or providing notice. The below image is taken directly from HMRC’s own website.

Not to miss an opportunity to kick us while we are down, and to ensure compliance, Labour have also granted HMRC unprecedented powers of information gathering.

The Times reports 24th October 2026:

“HM Revenue & Customs has sent hundreds of letters to wealthy people in recent weeks requesting extensive details about their properties, trusts, companies and other personal holdings…. Experts say these ‘intrusive’ missives…could be extended to hundreds of thousands of people who earn £200,000 or more a year. Until now HMRC inspectors have usually only asked for information on income and earnings, not what taxpayers own…The officials sending the letters are based in a unit known as the Wealthy Team, which the department says concentrates on anyone with ’incomes of £200,000 or more, or assets equal to or above £2m in any of the last three years’. It estimates about 850,000 ‘customers’ fit one of these criteria — the wealthiest 1.5 per cent of Britons….”

Non-compliance with such requests could invite even stricter auditing

The Times reports 24th October 2026:

“The letter adds: ‘We may still need to carry out compliance checks on your tax returns. However, speaking with you first may help avoid this.’”

We now have the most intrusive tax regime of any G20 country.

The Times reports 24th October 2026:

“David Lesperance, a global tax and immigration adviser, said the letters made the UK an “outlier” in terms of invading taxpayer privacy. ‘No other G20 country asks for this level of detail from its taxpayers about what they own’,” he said. “The letters almost look like a scam email to extract information from sophisticated people who are unlikely to fall for something like this.”

We addressed this concern in last Tuesday’s WARRIOR CREED livestream.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “It gets worse, folks, unfortunately. On your screens right now, you see a post by ours that says ‘Breaking’. And this is a screen grab from HMRC. I’m going to blow this up on your screen so you can see it yourselves, where this quote has been pulled by me directly, personally, from HMRC’s website. This is not fake. This is a real screen grab from the ‘Gov.UK’ Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) website. We’ve written: 'Breaking, updated HMRC guidance. Tax collectors will break into your property to seize your valuables without a warrant’. There on the screen, you can see the link to the HMRC website. And unfortunately, just going to read it for you now, because again, to reiterate, this is a real image from HMRC. This is an update on their real website that I personally grabbed. What did they say? They said: ‘Although the possessions can only be listed’, your possessions ‘can only be listed, by an HMRC officer, they can be collected by private auctioneers employed by us’. The key line in highlight. ‘Whoever is collecting the goods can use a locksmith to enter premises to remove the goods if necessary. They do not need a warrant from the courts or to give in any notice to you first'. So this bunch of maniacs in power seek to empower HMRC to be able to take taxes directly from your bank account. Meanwhile, from business properties, if small family businesses find themselves unable to pay their taxes and are struggling, they seek to empower HMRC to enter your property, even using a locksmith without a warrant, to seize your goods, and they don’t need to give you any notice that they’re about to do this.”

The only party to have raised the alarm so far has been Nigel Farage’s Reform. .

2) Loss of Confidence

Depsite Burnham’s personal approval rating - governing a PR campaign instead of a country, as he is - Labour face some serious structural issues that do not bode well for the economy. These will eventually come back to haunt whoever is in power.

The gilt (bond) yields tell the story.

The Times reports 27th October 2026:

“While the prime minister is still early in his tenure, the markets have generally responded well to his policies and commitment to fiscal rules. However, the current economic backdrop is not so favourable. During his first prime minister’s questions, gilt yields reached an 18-year high and high debt interest costs threaten to remove some of the fiscal headroom for the chancellor.”

According to the UK bond market, Burnham’s is now the most precarious government out of the previous 11, second only to that of PM Liz Truss, who was in power for all of 49 days.

British borrowing costs are now the highest they have been since 1998. This is unsustainably high.

The Times reports 1st October 2026:

“Long-term UK government borrowing costs briefly topped 6 per cent on Thursday to reach their highest level since 1998 amid a fresh global bond sell-off fuelled by fears about public borrowing and inflation…The yield on the 30-year UK government bond, or gilt, rose to 6.028 per cent…The renewed increase in UK government borrowing costs reinforces the fiscal challenges facing John Healey as he prepares to deliver his first budget on October 28. Headroom against the fiscal rules is believed to have fallen by around £10 billion from just under £24 billion owing to the surge in bond yields since the start of the war in the Middle East in late February.”

It is these structural problems that Labour’s budget has decided to completely side-step in favour of scoring cheap PR points.

Two of the country’s most senior economists have warned of exactly this.

The Times reports 6th October 2026:

“Haldane and Lord O’Neill of Gatley, a former chief economist at Goldman Sachs who worked with Burnham when he was mayor of Greater Manchester, two of the UK’s most senior economists, have both been outspoken and have not taken up formal advisory roles with the government…Haldane said last month that ‘the market now suspects that this is a traditional tax-and-spend socialist government with better TikTok videos’.”

One of them, Andy Haldane, who was the chief economist at the Bank of England and a former Burnham ally in Manchester, has been incredibly harsh by pre-emptively labelling Burnham’s budget a ‘mañana [Spanish for indefinitely deferred] budget.’

The Times reports 23rd October 2026:

“Andy Burnham must ‘take the knife’ to public spending in the budget or risk a Liz Truss-style crisis that will ‘crater’ the economy and the government’s popularity, an ally of the prime minister has warned. Andy Haldane, a former chief economist at the Bank of England, said he feared the government would deliver a ‘mañana budget’ [indefinitely deferred budget - ed] that deferred the difficult decisions on public spending and ‘doesn’t speak to the urgency of now’….he said that Britain was ‘close to being taxed out and maxed out in terms of borrowing’. He spoke of concerns that the government was failing to grasp how ‘precarious’ the fiscal position was…Haldane warned Burnham that he cannot ‘vibe-code’ his way to growth, and raised concerns about the gap between the government’s rhetoric and the reality. He said that the government was effectively deferring the ‘day of reckoning’….He also said that the decision to increase taxes on banks could show that the government lacked the courage to cut public spending. He said the move was ‘penny wise, pound foolish’ and sent a broader economic message that if businesses make profits ‘the taxman cometh’.”

Today’s budget has confirmed it’s mañana nature.

The Times reports 28th October 2026:

We warned of exactly this last night for GB News.

Click to play:

Beverly Turner for GB News: “Just on that point, Maajid, about how few leaks they’ve been about this budget, that’s what struck me today. For the last couple of years, at least, and especially under the Tories, actually, we knew what was in the entire budget before budget date left nothing, no rabbits to pull out of any hats. I, for one, am We’re quite looking forward to tomorrow to actually see the meat on the bones.”

Maajid Nawaz: “Credit where credit is due, I call that good trigger discipline. But look, to the substance, I would like to say to Peter that actually one of Andy Burnham’s former allies, the former chief economist at the Bank of England, Andy Haldane has turned on Burnham, has refused to join his government, and said that in fact, Burnham is delaying a day of reckoning when it comes to the economy, and he’s called the budget that we’re expecting tomorrow a ‘Manana budget’. That’s a Spanish word for an indefinite deferral. In other words, to coin the sam phrase in Arabic, a ‘Yemeni InshaAllah’, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow. Never actually coming to terms with the hard choices it requires to be in government. Instead, what he said instead is that what we’ve got socialism by TikTok. And this is Burnham’s own former ally. We’ve got a government that enjoys tax and spending. And defers the big decisions, such as recognizing we’ve got a bloated welfare state, we’ve got an overtax-burdened economy, we’ve got NEETs, or those who are young and not in education or employment, unable to to find jobs. Meanwhile, Burnham’s government has raised the minimum wage by 24% (under Labour). How on earth are these needs going to get jobs if we’ve just increased the barrier to entry for those jobs for employers? So I’m really, really pessimistic about the state of our economy. And I worry, I think Burnham is vibe coding, as Andy Haldane said, in government. And he can’t vibe code his way out to this one, unfortunately. And he can’t vibe code his way out to this one, unfortunately.”

3) Defence Spending Scam

Another area of spending is defence. Healy’s budget has set a ‘target date’ of 2030 to increase defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, and proposed a new ‘innovative defence finance taskforce’ to assess how the UK will meet this goal, along with a Nato commitment to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence, by 2035.

However, this is nowhere near what he said was needed when he resigned over the issue to oust his own previous prime minister Keir Starmer.

Clearly, now that Healy is Chancellor, it is no longer a resigning matter.

The Times reports 6th October 2026:

“When on June 11 this year John Healey quit as ­defence secretary, there was a note of urgency in his letter of resignation to the prime minister. ‘As we have regularly discussed,’ he wrote, ‘I am certain that a headmark date for 3 per cent of GDP on defence in 2030 is what Britain must set.’ He went on: ‘I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and ­increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe.’ Mr Healey’s sudden departure was the final nail in the coffin of Sir Keir Starmer’s authority. He announced his resignation 11 days later and was duly replaced in No 10 by Andy Burnham…In his resignation letter, Mr Healey said spending would increase to only 2.68 per cent of GDP if no more funds were forthcoming. And yet even that ­modest goal is not fully funded: in his budget, Mr Healey will have to find £4.7bn simply to make the reduced defence investment plan add up….None of the Royal Navy’s nuclear-powered attack submarines are on operations, and only three of its six Type 45 destroyers are available. The Type 83 ­des­troyer, meant to replace the Type 45 as a carrier escort and missile defence platform, has been dropped in favour of untried drone technology, a hugely unwise cut masquerading as progress.”

Even what Labour has already claimed in terms of spending on defence has been called into question by former Conservative Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. This matter is now being investigated by the UK Statistics Authority.

The Times reports 27th October 2026:

“The British statistics watchdog is investigating a complaint from a former Conservative defence secretary that the government misled the public about defence spending. Ministers artificially inflated the military budget by including billions of pounds spent on intelligence agencies that did not qualify under Nato rules, according to Sir Ben Wallace…A spokesman for the UK Statistics Authority told The Daily Telegraph: ‘We can confirm that the Office for Statistics Regulation will consider the concerns that have been raised with us in relation to the presentation of UK defence spending by the government. From 2027-28, the Treasury will count the single intelligence account, which provides about £5bn a year for MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, towards Nato-qualifying defence spending.’…Wallace argued that most of this funding fell outside the alliance’s definition. Including it helped ministers claim that defence spending would reach 2.7 per cent of GDP that year, he said, when spending within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) accounted for 2.3 per cent….Nato members have agreed to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence, alongside a further 1.5 per cent on broader defence and security-related investment….He also questioned an announcement by Rachel Reeves, when she was chancellor, of an extra £2.2bn for the MoD in 2025. This consisted of £200m for regeneration and jobs in Barrow-in-Furness and £2bn in additional lending capacity for overseas buyers of British defence equipment, he said…Much of the extra £15bn claimed in the government’s defence investment plan was also not new money, he said, but came from asset sales and transfers between MoD programmes.”

4) TikTok Socialism & Preparing for a General Election

So as the ‘doomsday’ decisions needed over the state of our economy have been kicked into the long grass, what is going on?

Our analysis is provided below. Read on.