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Morocco’s Role in the Invasion of Spanish Ceuta

- A Radical Dispatch

1) The Moroccan Invasion of Spanish Ceuta

An estimated 60,000 predominantly young Moroccan men crossed the border at the North African enclave of Spanish Ceuta, by swimming and scaling fences, and overwhelming local authorities.

This resulted in at least 88 deaths in Ceuta and 11 in Morocco.

Key details:

Cause: The surge was triggered by social media disinformation and rumours, fuelled by a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling that made it harder to summarily return migrants intercepted at sea, leading human trafficking networks to encourage the crossing.

Outcome: While initially described by as an “invasion,” the situation was short-lived. Approximately 90% of the migrants reportedly voluntarily returned to Morocco within 48 hours following negotiations between the Spanish and Moroccan governments.

Political Context: The event sparked diplomatic tensions, with Spain accusing Morocco of facilitating the crossing to exert political pressure, while Moroccan authorities blamed criminal organisations. The incident also drew criticism from European populist-right leaders and the Trump administration.

The migrants did not enter mainland Europe. Ceuta is in North Africa.

These scenes playing out via global media have only added to the understandable pre-existing anxiety in Western nations about controlling their borders and stopping or limiting migration.

GB News reports 30th July 2026:

Click to play:

Broadcaster: “Looking at images now on screen, aren’t we, of those images there from this Spanish territory, Dean Morgan. These are migrants who we understand some have swum across into this Spanish territory, others are running down the beaches. What do you make of that? And is there a chance they might be able to get to the UK, I suppose, through small boat crossings? I mean, because they can’t cross legally, I suppose?”

Dean Morgan, Director of First Migration: “Well, no, because they would have to go to the British High Commission or Embassy, submit an online application and pay a fortune, you know, to enter the UK legally. So, I mean, obviously, if they’re breaking into Spanish territory, it kind of suggests what would happen next. Obviously, this situation is only getting worse over the last few decades. And you raise a really good point about the European Human Rights Convention. I mean, if we go back in history, Tony Blair enshrined that, if I’m not mistaken, into British law. And we were the only EU member state that had actually done that. Now, his wife was one of the most preeminent human rights lawyers at the time, and I’m not suggesting any impropriety, having said that, obviously she benefited greatly from it. So why are we still, part of this legal framework, when we had Brexit, the British people were told that all of this would come to an end and we would have jurisdiction over our own laws and our own territory. So why can’t Parliament change the law? Why can’t the Lords ratify that? We’re not part of Europe anymore. Sorry, I don’t understand what legally you’re stopping us from doing whatever’s necessary.”

Broadcaster: “The point is we do have power over laws. It’s up to Parliament to repeal laws, which give power to judges to stop the migrants being deported. Again, the powers are in the hands of our elected leaders. That’s what Brexit was about. But is the will there, within Labour, the Tories, or Reform, whichever party, Lib Dems, to deal with the crisis once and for all?”

Dean Morgan: “Well, actions speak louder than words. And, you know, we have the same situation with the border now that we’ve had forever. Yeah. So, I mean, again, unless we see action, we have to assume that, you know, those that are in power have no issue with what you’re reporting on daily.”

Broadcaster: “Yeah. Well, Dean Morgan, the Director of First Migration, thank you for joining us discussing those troubling scenes, I think, from Spain and of course, sad news overnight with deaths in the channel and more legal migrants crossing. Thank you for joining us today.”

Such anxiety is justified by facts on the ground as they are currently being revealed. As with our Radical Dispatch last week about the Iranian theocracy’s weaponisation of migration flows into Britain, the Moroccan government seems to have facilitated this sudden invasion of migrants into Spanish Ceuta.

The New York Times reports 31st July 2026:

British press are reporting the same.

The Telegraph reported 31st July 2026:

“Morocco facilitated the sudden influx of 60,000 migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, Western intelligence sources suspect…”

While the Daily Mail cited the original New York Times report, but without a paywall.

The Daily Mail reports 31st July 2026:

“Morocco has been accused of facilitating the mass influx of around 60,000 migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta….Arrivals in Ceuta alleged that Moroccan police officers encouraged them as they journeyed towards the enclave. Youssef Alaoui, 26, said officers were guiding his group as they approached, pointing them in the correct direction. ‘They just kept saying, ‘Go that way, go that way’,’ Mr Alaoui told The New York Times. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ahmidho, 37, who heard about the surge of migrants into Spain via social media, said he heard officers saying ‘Come to Spain’ as he neared the border. Lorenzo Gabrielli, a senior researcher at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona who researches migration in Ceuta, told the newspaper earlier on Friday: ‘It is impossible for nearly 50,000 people to cross the border between Morocco and Spain in a single day without Morocco having a hand in it.’”

These eye witness reports were confirmed by a video appearing to depict a Moroccan soldier hurling stones at a Moroccan migrant attempting to return back to his own country from Ceuta.

Click to play:

Although current popular Western anxiety about migration is perfectly understandable, such scenes add a layer of complexity and tragedy to this human story. Migration flows are clearly being weaponised to score political points against Western countries. The human migrants stuck in the middle of this are being used as pawns.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “It is imperative that while discussing this and providing the geostrategic analysis, and perhaps even the solutions, that we keep that in mind if we are to maintain our own humanity. Nobody should - though of course tabloid headlines of all stripes will - nobody should dehumanise the humans who are being weaponised as pawns in the middle of this story, insofar as we wish to maintain our own humanity as well. So you just read the report from the New York Times there about the Moroccan government, the Moroccan authorities have weaponised the migration flow. I’m just going to continue from that New York Times article. ‘Mohammed Ahmidho, 37, said he had heard about the influx to Spain yesterday on social media and that as he neared the border, Moroccan police officers said, ‘Come to Spain.’ We met Mr. Ahmidho as he was returning back across the border to Morocco. There wasn’t anything to eat or drink or any place to sleep, he said. So he was going home.’ Now, here is the video that we’re going to demonstrate, makes that point through an image, an incredibly powerful image, and that image is from the video clip we’re going to play for you, as reported by the Popüler Gazete, a Turkish social media account. The act of Moroccan security forces throwing stones at Moroccans returning from Ceuta to block their entry sparked widespread outrage. And here on your screens now is the image of the video of the Moroccan soldier. We’re going to expand that to include the full screen and then play it for you so you can see this for yourselves. Because this, of course, is pretty much conclusive in that a Moroccan soldier - who clearly wouldn’t be acting in this manner if he didn’t have orders to do so - directly discouraging a Moroccan, his own countryman, from returning to his own country, from the Spanish territory of Ceuta. Have a look at this. And there you have it. We will include this video as well as all other receipts that you see over the course of this stream in this week’s Radical Dispatch that will be sent out as usual for free to all subscribers of Radical Media, which you can find by going to the website that is written below there, maajidnawaz.substack.com.”

Social media commentators are widely beginning to notice the tragic and amoral nature of this geostrategic game.

2) The American Role

Although primary responsibility for the deaths resulting from this invasion belongs to the Moroccan government, the operation itself is unlikely to have occurred without American and Israeli backing.

Let us take the American role first.

We demonstrate this with receipts below.

Here is the original text from last April’s US Congressional report:

GovInfo.Gov reports, accessed 5th August 2026:

Dissident Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (who has fallen out with President Trump over the Iran war) confirmed this reading too.

USGov.Info reports:

In addition, and only one day before the invasion of Ceuta by Moroccan migrants, the US State Department again reiterated its support for Moroccan sovereignty claims over the Western Sahara against Algeria, directly linking such support to Morocco’s recognition of Israel and joining of the Abraham Accords.

US State Department reports:

Beyond the US State department, influential but hawkish US think tanks such as the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) went further by directly encouraging Moroccans to “gather, send bulldozers to the border, and then enter Ceuta and Melilla unarmed to raise the flag.”

Here is the original article from the AEI’s website.

The AEI reports 16th March 2026:

The author of that article is Michael Rubin, who currently serves as the Director of Policy Analysis for another hawkish American think tank, the Middle East Forum (MEF).

Here is the same Mr Rubin, this time after the recent migrant invasion of Ceuta, directly framing the Spanish as “occupiers” deserving of “sanctions”.

Rubin’s post has been ‘Community Noted’ on twitter due to the inconvenient fact that - just as British presence in the Falkland Islands pre-dates the European-settled modern country of Argentina - both the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla predate the modern country of Morocco itself.

Here Michael Rubin’s original article for the MEF.

The Middle East Forum reports 12th March 2026:

“While Sánchez promotes a morally inverse narrative that sees Israel as the aggressor, the irony is that Israel sits on lands in which Jews are indigenous, but Spain remains a colonial power, running colonies across the Strait of Gibraltar on the northern coast of Morocco.

Spaniards would react with indignation at the suggestion that either Ceuta or Melilla are colonial outposts, but neither maps nor history lie. Ceuta is seven square miles. Its history is one of colonial conquest. In 1415, the Portuguese captured the town. After Spain and Portugal united toward the end of the sixteenth century, Spanish settlers flocked to the town. After the two countries split again, Portugal ceded Ceuta to Spain.

Melilla, slightly smaller at 4.7 square miles, has a similar history. It suffered Spanish conquest in 1497. Madrid has refused to relinquish control ever since. As an expansionist power, Spain joined France in colonizing Morocco in the early twentieth century and finally withdrew from most of the territory it seized in 1956 but refused to budge from its final colonial outposts.”

But, Israeli sovereignty claims over Arabs in the West Bank and Gaza by using Ceuta and Melilla - or even Argentina and the Falklands - by way of comparison, do seem to fall short.

Those West Bank Arabs and Gazans were already living in their own homes on that same land, and are currently stateless. The same cannot be said for the Falklanders, or Spaniards in Ceuta and Melilla, none of whom are stateless. Rather, they are citizens of the UK and Spain respectively.

A more accurate analogy between North-African Spanish territorials and Falklanders would be to Israeli-Arabs in Israel proper, who are citizens of Israel and largely wish to remain so.

With that in mind, it seems rather obvious that a solution needs to be found for Israel’s dispute with West Bank Arabs and Gazans, all of whom who are today collectively referred to as Palestinians.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “I’m very happy with the fact that Gibraltar remains a British territory and all the Gibraltans have repeatedly expressed themselves to be very happy by that. Well, just as the Falklanders are also very happy to remain British despite what the Argentinian state or government under Milei may currently be attesting to. The Falkland Islanders in a referendum have indicated they would like to stay British and the Falkland Islands pre-existed the country of Argentina, just as the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta pre-existed the government of Morocco. And just as the British territory of Gibraltar remains British, because territories pre-existed any contemporary claims that could be made to them. These territories, even though they are not geographically connected to mainland Britain or Spain in the case of Ceuta, remain belonging to their mainland countries because of two reasons. Firstly, they pre-existed any post-colonial independent country claim to them by the Moroccans or the Argentinians. And secondly, they have multiple times, their populations have indicated they would like to remain members of their homeland, mainland nations. So that is why the analogy with Spanish Ceuta and British Falklands is important and applies. Those countries remain part of the territory of their original nations.”

3) The Israeli Role

No such nuanced observations have deterred certain Israeli factions from leveraging the Spanish territory of Ceuta against Spain, apparently as a way to punish Spain for recognising a Palestinian state.

Here is Netanyahu’s son, Yair, expressing his apparently new found love for liberation struggles against colonial occupation.

Surprisingly, in that same thread Yair Netanyahu seems more than happy to reveal that the diplomatic spat between Spain and his country Israel does seem to extend beyond mere words, as he hints at the existence of mutually hostile funding arrangements.

Immediately after the Ceuta invasion, Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, decided to publicly taunt Spain over its “colonial enclaves in Africa.”

Meanwhile, the extremist Israeli security minister Ben Gvir began to mock and goad Spain.

4) Our Analysis:

Taken in their entirety, the above receipts leave little doubt that the migrant invasion of Ceuta was a pre-planned Moroccan operation, with political and diplomatic cover provided by hawkish factions within the US and Israeli administrations. The migrants themselves were weaponised and used as pawns in a far larger, and very amoral, game of nations.

But what is to be achieved by these factions within the US and Israeli administrations in supporting Morocco over her claim to Spanish Ceuta and Melilla?

We provide our geopolitical analysis below.