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Nuclear Pakistan Sends 13,000 Troops to Saudi Arabia While Planning Peace Talks Round 2

- A Radical Dispatch

1) Pakistan Plans Peace: Round II

Pakistan has managed to revive US / Iran peace talks for round two.

The week began with rumours reported by Axios that talks were revived.

“Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators will continue talks with the U.S. and Iran in the coming days in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps and reach a deal to end the war, according to a regional source and a U.S. official.”

Yesterday, Reuters reported that they had managed to confirm these rumours using multiple sources, suggesting that talks could resume as early as the end of this week.

“Negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week to resume negotiations to end the war in the Gulf, Pakistani and Iranian officials said on Tuesday, days after the first peace talks ended without a breakthrough. There was no immediate confirmation from U.S. ​officials about the plans, which the Iranian and Pakistani officials discussed on condition of anonymity. A source who ​has been involved in the talks said a proposal had been sent to Washington and Tehran ⁠for the delegations to return to Islamabad to resume discussions. No date had yet been decided but both countries could ​return as early as the end of this week.

An official at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad said: ‘The coming rounds ​of talks can come sometime later this week or earlier next week. But nothing is finalised as of now.’ Earlier, a senior Iranian source told Reuters: ‘No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open.’ A senior Pakistani official said Islamabad had ​reached out to Iran ‘and we got a positive response that they will be open to a second round ​of talks’. The official and a second Pakistani source said Islamabad was communicating with both sides about the timing of the next ‌round, ⁠and the meeting would be likely to take place over the coming weekend.”

Pakistan officials began briefing press that Islamabad would once again be the venue for these talks.

Click to play:

Al-Jazeera anchor: “But first, let’s go to Kamal Haider who’s live for us in, Islamabad. Kamal Pakistani officials telling us here at Al Jazeera that they’re offering Islamabad as the next place for more talks. So what are your sources telling you there?”

Correspondent Kamal Haider: “Well, indeed, the first and most important thing that we have to take into consideration is the fact that the ceasefire is holding, which is a good thing. The other thing is that now both the United States and the Iranians are acknowledging that the lines of communication are open. Pakistan had said at the conclusion of the first round here in Islamabad, that, the lines of communication must remain open. At this time, we can say that while there was no breakthrough in that first meeting, there was no breakdown either. Both sides, of course, one has to understand have had this animosity for over four decades, and you cannot solve and iron out these differences and problems within a matter of twenty four hours. So this is a process, not a one of, it’s a diplomatic process, and it was not an event. Many people here in Islamabad thought that after the United States said that they failed to reach an agreement, was construed that that was the end of the road. But now there is a ray of hope, cautious optimism that the talks, the second round is likely to continue. There was a lot of progress achieved between the two sides. One must understand the Iranians and another aircraft with technical experts. So there was agreement on several counts. And so there is optimism that if they sit together again, perhaps the crisis could be resolved before that ceasefire deadline runs out.”

Al-Jazeera anchor: “Alright. So as you said there, Kamal, there is a a sort of a a maybe a sliver of optimism there. But remind us, Kamal, how or why Pakistan has ended up playing such a pivotal role here as mediator.”

Correspondent Kamal Haider: “Well, first of all, one has to give credit to Pakistan’s diplomacy. The fact that Pakistan has enjoyed historic religious fraternal relationship with the Iranians and at the same time are in the good books of the Donald Trump administration who considers the Pakistani Field Marshal to be his favourite and the Pakistani Prime Minister who had nominated him for the Nobel Prize has endeared the Pakistani leadership to the Trump administration. So relations are definitely on an upward improvement trajectory, and that puts Pakistan in a very pivotal position. But this is not just Pakistan alone. Behind the scenes, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and particularly China played a pivotal role in supporting the Pakistani endeavour, and there is a hope and expectation that perhaps for a change, some sort of a solution will be worked out between the United States and the Iranians.”

Al-Jazeera anchor: “Alright. Thank you very much. So Kamal Haider there with the latest, from Pakistani officials in Islamabad.”

Round one of these talks had ended with US Vice-President leaving Pakistan while saying that their best offer was on the table.

Fox News reporters summarised what the American demands were into the six points below.

On the subject of Uranium enrichment, Axios was reporting that JD Vance demanded that the Iranian regime halt their enrichment for 20 years, with the Iranians suggesting a shorter term.

“The U.S. proposed that Iran accept a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment during negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend, according to a U.S. official and a source with knowledge. The Iranians countered with a shorter ‘single digit’ period, according to the sources.”

Appearing optimistic, former Pakistani ambassador Maleeha Lodhi appears to have confirmed suggestions that negotiations are now centred on such technical matters.

If true, this is good news because the number of years that Uranium enrichment is suspended for is not a fundamental disagreement in principle, and suggests that a resolution is possible.

With that said, some unconfirmed reports have suggested that talks could begin in Pakistan as early as this Thursday.

British press are now reporting that the Iranians are agreed to renewed talks.

With Axios reporting that the Americans are also happy to continue peace talks.

Overall, there is now much optimism that the peace talks will not only be revived but also succeed.

ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl has reported that Trump has told him that he is expecting “an amazing two days ahead.”

One of the founders of Pakistanis for Trump has even relayed unconfirmed rumours that the President will travel to Islamabad himself. Trump, of course, would only be advised to do this if a deal has already been agreed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is seizing the initiative to ensure that failure is not an option.

2) Pakistan Enters the Chat

One reason why these talks went from being feared as a failure to being buoyed for success was because Pakistan activated its mutual defence pact by sending 13,000 troops to Saudi Arabia.

This forced an Iranian recalculation in the region.

Pakistani international relations commentator Ishtiaq Ahmad elaborates.

And just as the Pakistanis provide the security umbrella for the region, the Saudis are now stepping in to provide the financial backing, after the UAE recently stepped back.

This is the Pakistani / Saudi mutual defence pact - the “Middle East Nato” - in action.

Even as the UAE pledges a deeper future financial role.

As acknowledged by China’s press too, Pakistan’s troop deployment to Saudi Arabia has fundamentally changed the calculus.

“Pakistan’s deployment of an air force contingent at a base on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, coming as it mediated talks between Iran and the US, could force Tehran to reconsider its strategy of attacking critical energy infrastructure in the kingdom, analysts say. While purely defensive in nature, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) task force posed a poignant question to Tehran: if hostilities resumed, would it be prepared to risk shooting down warplanes belonging to the peacemaking country it clearly trusts?”

This was all forecasted by Radical Media on 1st March 2026, on the very first night of US / Israeli strikes on Iran.

Radical Media reports 8th April 2026:

GB News host Bev Turner: “You’ve been saying for, correct me if I’m wrong, but at least a year now that you think you were looking at a grand regional settlement. You think the Middle East is about to enter a period of prolonged peace, the likes of which we’ve probably not seen, well, we’ve not seen in our lifetime. Is that looking more likely or less likely tonight, Maajid?”

Maajid Nawaz: “Well, I’m going to say something counterintuitive, but you probably could predict my answer Bev, I think it’s looking more likely. And the reasons for that is that one of the unintended consequences of Iran’s calculated escalation, Iran deliberately escalated by attacking Sunni Muslim Arab Gulf countries who were not involved. Saudi Arabia had prohibited the US from using its air bases prior to this attack, which is why they’re so upset with what Iran did. So their calculated escalation was done in order to drag everybody else into the war, because when they’re fighting for their existential existence, it suits them to have as many parties for and against them in the war, because if you broaden the conflict, Russia gets involved, Iran has more supporters and therefore more chance of surviving. So that’s what they tried to do. What’s happened instead is because of the Pakistani-Saudi-Turkey joint military defence pact, when Saudi has said now that it would support the U.S. in any war effort necessary, because they’re so upset with what Iran, literally bombed them, right? So Saudi has said to America, we will support you by any means necessary, that drags in nuclear Pakistan because of the defence pact they signed about six months ago. Now, when you end up with that kind of escalation, Iran, I think miscalculated here, the only option left, and they are logical people, Persians can be very logical, right? The only option left does mean come to terms in a post-Khamenei context and agree a peace deal. I do think that’s what’s going to happen. Iran cannot oppose countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia when they come together, as they have done, in a mutual defence pact. It’s just too much for Iran to deal with.”

GB News Bev Turner: “I told you he’s the best person on this topic everybody Maajid Nawaz summing it up brilliantly, and hopefully giving people reason to sleep better tonight rather than worse, and that’s what I was wanting us to do is to allay the fears of people in the UK that this is the start of world war three. I know that everybody at home in the UK is incredibly worried about this situation and thank you Maajid, I really appreciate it, what fascinating insight, my friend. I will speak to you very soon. Goodbye. Right. I’m delighted to say that my panel are here waiting very patiently.”

Indeed, Pakistan played a blinder.

Click to play:

3) Iran, Israel & India Internationally Isolated

For their own ideological reasons, there are three countries that are currently cold on the idea of Middle East peace. The Shia-Islamist theocracy in Iran, Israel under the Likudnik-Zionists and India under Modi’s BJP Hindutva supremacists.

If a grand regional settlement for peace is the trajectory, then those countries that do not get with the programme will suffer international isolation.

Iran already stands pretty much isolated in this regard.

But Israeli opinion is, for its own reason, also shifting away from peace.

Perhaps Israeli public opinion will change once the fruits of peace become apparent. Although, as we highlighted in last week’s Radical Dispatch, the Likudnik-Zionists who currently rule Israel seek to obstruct the chances of peace where they can.

Radical Media reports 8th April 2026:

Extract:

If the assumption holds that certain parties are not interested in peace, rather they seek permawar, then it goes without saying that those parties would immediately act to spoil the nascent peace process. Both Israel and Iran have form in this regard.

Pakistan named Israel here.

Pakistan also named the Iranian theocrats here.

As happened last time Trump declared peace, the Israelis were making it clear that they had felt left out in the cold again by Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reports 8th April 2026:

Netanyahu was eventually forced to accept Trump’s terms regardless.

The isolation is already apparent on the world stage, as last week Netanyahu reprimanded Spain for its critical stance against Israel.

Only to be greeted this week by news that Italy, under its right-wing populist leader Giorgia Meloni, is suspending its defence agreement with Israel.

The last of these three is India, which for its own reasons is skeptical of the potential peace. But India too is finding that all roads to war are closing.

Click to play:

Anchor: “They are calling you an aggressor, the United States and Trump an aggressor. This is the country that you're going to land in? Trump was actually scared whether Vance's security is going to be safe or not, whether he will be secure or not within Pakistan.”



American Diplomat: “He will be safe and, look at, I mean honestly, this is Times Now, this is one of the most esteemed stations in all of India and you all look like a bunch of school children right now squabbling over things that really don't make a difference, you know? And I feel like the school teacher about to discipline each and every one of you. This is about lives. This is about livelihood. This is about expensive gasoline, for everyday Indians, everyday Americans. And the way you all are squabbling and turning this into a Pakistan versus India dispute is actually quite embarrassing and I'm going to put you all in the corner and put a hat on you and put you in detention for 30 minutes, because this is shameful!"

At this stage it is worthwhile adding that if Pakistan does eventually manage to secure the peace, and if conversations then begin about Pakistan’s role on Trump’s Gaza peace board, leading to eventual recognition of Israel in return for a Palestinian state, many organised Sunni Islamist groups will also take grave offence, again for ideological reasons.

This bridge too then, will need to be crossed in a candid and forthright manner.

Leadership in peacemaking must be shown across the board. That is the very meaning of peace through strength.

4) Sunni Muslims to Inherit the Middle East

We have argued that there is a third position in the Middle East, which is neither Iranian Shia-Islamist nor Israeli Likudnik-Zionist. This third position is…