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Trump Loses Congress, Netanyahu Loses Majority & Farage Slips to Third

- A Radical Dispatch

1) Trump Survives Blue Wave Republican Wipeout

Last night American Democrats knocked Trump’s Republicans out from both houses of Congress as a blue wave swept over the US midterm elections.

The Times reports 4th November 2026:

President Trump, of course, survived the onslaught but has acknowledged that his party’s defeat links to his administration’s decision to prosecute the war on Iran alongside Israel.

Click to play:

Journalist: “Vice President Vance says the reason Republicans…lost last night is because of the war in Iran”

President Trump: “Well I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit, short term, and probably that’s, probably it’s true. But at the same time, if I had to do again, I’d have to do it again because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

This answer by Trump was in response to Vice President JD Vance publicly linking his party’s electoral defeat to the Iran war and Israel, calling for an end to the permawars:



JD Vance:

”1) End the war

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation

3) Put America First

4) Change our relationship to Israel

… The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

Many right-wing pundits made this point immediately on the night, such as Andrew Wilson on Patrick Bet-David’s show:

Click to play:

Andrew Wilson: “Zionism. That is the undercurrent in both Democrats and Republicans. That’s what socialists are talking about, and that’s what the far right-wing dissident is talking about. Zionism.”

Patrick Bet-David: “Can you unpack that for us?”

Andrew Wilson: “I can. It’s how do we deal with Israeli relations and the way that they deal inside of our government in the 21st century. And because nobody wants to address that on the right, and if you do, you’re a social pariah, you’re not in with the NGOs, you’re in big trouble. And that’s what we’ve come to. This whole election, if the right wing loses it, let’s stop pretending it’s not a referendum on what’s going on in Iran and what’s going on with our relations with Israel. Because that’s exactly what it is.”

Patrick Bet-David: “Can I play a clip for you? I’m sure everybody’s seen it with the president coming up saying what’s going to happen with support for Israel. Is this the clip that we’re talking about? Okay, go for it and play this clip. Go ahead.”

President Trump: “Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we’re stopping. And they’re fine with it. Because, you know, they’ve become a very successful country that are needed. And we won’t be paying anymore to Israel. And so it’s just a wasted thing, because we’ve already agreed that by the end of this year, we won’t be paying Israel. Now, we’ll help Israel if they need it. You know, they’ve been a great ally. And we’ve been the greatest of all allies, to many, many countries. We’ve been great to many countries.”

Fox News Journalist: “So Mr. President, you’re saying you are not giving them 4 billion dollars worth of weapons?”

President Trump: “We have total control, Brian. We have Total control of the Hormuz Strait. Total Control Of The Hormuz Strait. Nobody thought that was possible. Our Navy, our blockade, our military is incredible. We make the best equipment we have to people who know how to use the equipment. The best. Here it’s very complex stuff, when you go to the Patriots and the Tomahawk. It’s very complex. You need smart people to operate highly, highly..”

Patrick Bet-David: “There was another clip, if you want to play the other one on what he said that kind of shocked some people. I think he said this a couple times before he said, ‘if I wanted to’, go for it.”

Trump: “For some reason they need it, or do they need help? So I’m the number Number one, I was still voted. I’m at 99% approval rating in Israel, can you believe it? In fact, if people ever got tired of me in the US, I’ll move to Israel and become prime minister.”

Patrick Bet-David: “Does this messaging do these statements help hurt or there’s no impact?”

Andrew Wilson: “They hurt bad. You need the dissident right. Republicans gotta remember this, they need the dissidents, and they don’t have the dissidents. The dissidents believe that Donald Trump has become a stooge, Zionist puppet. And that’s a huge problem. Nobody in the mainstream right wants to acknowledge this.”

UK PM Andy Burnham confirms the direction that world leaders, with US Democrats in Congress, are likely to take for Trump’s last two years in office, by also calling for an end to the permawars:

Click to play:

PM Andy Bunrham: ”And I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all and that’s the cost of living. That has been the issue that I have put front and centre in my first three months in Downing Street, and we’ve made moves. But I can’t get people’s cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, the conflict in Ukraine, started by Russia. These are the things we have to focus on now, and I hope the world has a moment to do that, and certainly in my calls with leaders, that is what I will be asking everybody to do.”

Journalist: “Do you fear, as some do, that there could be an escalation in the Iran conflict now that the mid-terms are done?”

PM Burnham: ”Well, I’ll be working for de-escalation, to make it very clear. You know, we want to see a resolution, the Strait of Hormuz fully opened again. That’s what we will be working towards.”

Journalist: “Do you see this as part of a global pattern, what some might see as the decline of the popular right globally? We think of Bolsonaro in Brazil, Vivic in Serbia, Orban in Hungary, and now this?”

PM Burnham: “Well, I think people want to see the world coming together and focusing on the things that matter to people. And that’s what the voters, in my view, are saying in the United States. Let’s get focused in a laser light way on those cost of living issues.”

We here at Radical Media made clear that Netanyahu would prove a liability for Trump, two years ago.

Radical Media reports 21st August 2024:

Sensing this defeat coming, and prior to the election, Trump had already announced plans to change direction with regards to American funding of Israel.

“President Donald Trump has said the US will stop providing funding to Israel at the end of the year, following a deal he struck with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a telephone interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning, Trump said that a deal had been reached “months ago” that will see the US stop providing $4bn (£2.98bn) each year.”

Such a change in direction proved to have been too late for Trump’s Republican party in Congress, but may ironically end up defining Trump’s own legacy. Our immediate analysis acknowledges this, while also recognising that the incumbent president was always likely to lose these midterm elections regardless. We have outlined below a way forward for Trump that capitalises on the moment.

With the latest from Israel indicating that Netanyahu has failed to gain a majority, and that the balance of power lies with Israeli-Arab parties, the chances for Middle East peace are now more, not less, likely.

Trump has much work to do.

2) Nigel Farage Slips to Third

Just as Trump and Netanyahu’s populist-right political fortunes have suffered, likewise Nigel Farage’s populist-right Reform party is down in the polls in the UK, but not out.

The Times reports 3rd November 2026:

“The Conservatives have recorded their highest level of support since the general election to come within two points of Labour, YouGov polling for The Times suggests. Almost one in four voters (24 per cent) now say they would back Kemi Badenoch’s party if an election were held tomorrow — up two points in a week. The figure is broadly similar to the 23.7 per cent of voters that supported the party at the last general election, under Rishi Sunak. However, it is a marked improvement over the averages of between 17 and 19 per cent at which the party has been polling for much of this year.”

Here is a graphic representation of these latest polls from the Times of London.

The Times reports 3rd November 2026:

“Sixty-seven per cent of Conservative voters from 2024 would now choose the party again, while 13 per cent of the Tories’ support comes from voters who backed the Liberal Democrats at the last election. Significantly, the Tories also appear to be attracting younger voters, potentially drawn by the party’s pledges to cut taxes. Some 17 per cent of voters aged between 18 and 24 now intend to back the party, a higher figure than for the Lib Dems and Reform UK combined.”

The 13% support for Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party coming from the Liberal Democrats, and the fact that the Tories are attracting more younger voters than Reform, indicates a preference for tactical voting. This may well be due to fearing Reform, after highly aggressive uniparty media attacks on Farage’s party over undercover racism footage exposed by ITV.

Such a bad run in the polls for Reform precipitates a potential snap election in Britain. As we reported last week, Reform’s currently low poll ratings present Labour’s PM Andy Burnham with the perfect opportunity to call a General Election and, keeping in mind he is as of yet unelected, gain a much needed mandate for his long term measures such as rejoining the EU.

Radical Media reports 28th October 2026:

“Such an approach only makes sense if Burnham’s plan is not to solve the deeply rooted structural issues facing this country, but to defer them until after a general election. In other words, this was a budget to prepare his base for a snap general election. Since taking office and until now, Burnham has merely been running a PR campaign disguised as governance, for precisely such an outcome.”

Farage also considers this General Election to be imminent.

Click to play:

“It was John Healey’s first budget. Now, it wasn’t laugh a minute. It was delivered in a very deadpan style. But it was, I think in many ways, politically pretty skilful. Nothing in there that’s going to cause people to howl with outrage. And little presents, little gifts being given everywhere. You’ll get some money off this, some money off that. Oh, there’s three million for this town. There’s 10 million for that town. There’s 15 million for that town. The fact they’re all Labour marginals, obviously completely irrelevant. No, it wasn’t, because you see, for all this, ‘look at me, I’m the nice guy, I’m giving you all these things. I’m going to give you 100 quid towards your energy bill early in the year’, and the rest of it. Actually, in many, many ways, it was a retail budget designed at holding a general election, or at least keeping the option open of having a general election by next spring, whether they choose to do some or not, big tough decisions kick down the road, especially on welfare and defence, which we’ll come to over the course of the next hour. So politically quite skilful. In reality, the tax burden’s going up, it’s not coming down, and every single average working family will be worse off every single year from now till 2030.”

Against this backdrop it becomes important to understand just what has led to Reform’s dip in the polls. Farage has appealed directly to Restore voters to come back to his party.

But the above polling indicates that Restore voters amount to 3% of the vote share, Reform has lost a great deal more than that. A better explanation may well be the uniparty media attacks on Reform, especially the allegations of racism. In essence, this means that Farage and Reform will need to appeal to those voters who have been scared away by worries about ethno-nationalism and racism overtaking his party. This author made this point last week on GB News.

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz: “…it would imply that Restore commands 10% of the national vote. I’m suspicious of that conclusion. I do think they’ve eaten into some of the Farage core base. A lot of it began, of course, with the spat that occurred between Rupert Lowe and Zia Youssef. I think that did some damage, but again, back to my suspicion, I don’t think that did 10% worth of the national electorate’s damage. And I think that instead, and Farage has also said this, as well as saying Restore voters come back to us, he’s also said we have lost support after the relentless attack of the media against us, the uniparty media. But actually, if you look to those attacks, they’re not the sort of issues that would lose you, Restore support. What were those attacks? Those attacks include the finances, if you remember. It’s unlikely Restore voters, or the core base, would have been bothered about that financial issue, to be honest. And the second attack from the uniparty media has been around racism and the ITV undercover sting. Again, I don’t know, but it’s highly unlikely that the kind of people that support the Restore Party would have been bothered about the kind of stuff that was caught on camera. But Farage is on the record saying that these media attacks have led to dropping the poll ratings. In fact, it’s in the same article. So then that contradiction needs to be explained. And I think there’s an explanation, Bev.”

Bev Turner: “Which is?”

Maajid Nawaz: “Right. So, I think Farage is happy for the Restore base to think it’s their votes that he’s lost. I think he’s happy for that. I think secretly, he would never admit this in public, he’s probably also happy that these attacks have come now. Think of it like a double-barrel shotgun. You’ve only got two shots, and once you’ve shot those two barrels, you’re running on an empty barrel. Now, that was a year-long undercover investigation, this ITV investigation, and, of course, that shot has now been fired. The donations one, the allegations have been made, the media’s run with that story, that cycle has also been run. Now if Burnham calls a general election, which, there is much speculation that he will do, what else does the uniparty media establishment have on Farage? This links to my final point as to why I don’t think it was Restore voters. The Tories are now second. If it was Restore voters, that’s not the Tory lead over Farage. That would have gone somewhere else, but it looks like it’s gone to the Tories who are now second. The typical Kemi Badenoch supporter isn’t your Restore voter. And it tells me I think that this is an issue of those two attacks in the media around finances and racism. And if Burnham calls an election, it will be for Farage. What does he do about this then? Back to the conclusion now. It would be for Farage to regain those lost Tory votes. Regain those lost Tory votes.”

3) Conservative Covid Corruption

If it is Tory votes that Reform has lost and needs to regain, and if 13% of the Tory voters are Liberal Democrats, who may be voting for the Tories tactically, instead of their own party out of fear of empowering Reform, then Reform will need to appeal to these soft-right voters. How would they do that? Read on.