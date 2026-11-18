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Welfare Reform: Removing the Ball & Chain

- A Radical Dispatch

1) Labour agrees to welfare reform

Former Blair-era Health Secretary Alan Milburn has launched a report outlining the Labour party’s plans for historically significant welfare reform, focusing on growing national concern around the number of 18-24 year old young people Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEETS) who are instead on welfare payments known as Personal Independence Payments (PIPS).

Click to play:

Alan Milburn: “But this report sets out a clear timetable for implementation so that change could start immediately. I want to see real changes in the lives of young people in this Parliament. I know the scale of what I propose can appear daunting. I do not believe this ambition can be delivered by another programme simply laid on top of the old system. The task is to change the system itself. The welfare state was one of the great achievements of post-war Britain. Its promise of security, of course, must endure. But this generation needs another promise alongside it, of opportunity. The old welfare state needs to evolve into a new working state which is maximising youth participation at its core. Now none of this, if we’re candid, will be easy. Whitehall will have to give up control. Public services will have to work in new ways and to a new priority. Employers will have to do more. Local leaders will have to accept greater accountability alongside greater freedom. There will be difficult arguments about both resources and reforms. There should be. This is more than new policy. It’s a new project for the nation. And there’s a more personal reason why I believe we have to act. I’ve been incredibly lucky in my life. I grew up on a council estate and I had the fortune to end up serving in the cabinet. I am part of a generation that has by and large done pretty well. We entered a labour market where the first rung of the career ladder was easier to reach. For many of us, housing was more affordable. We benefit from expanded educational opportunities like so many other people of my generation. I was the first in my family to go to university. And we inherited a simple promise from our parents. Work hard and you build a better life. That great British promise for this generation is being broken. Our job is to fix it. The response to the interim report we published in May has convinced me there is a visceral mood for change in the country. Parents and grandparents feel it. Employers feel it. Politicians feel it too. They all know that the risk of a lost generation of young people is real. Being NEET used to be something that happened to other people’s children. Now, when a third of young people who are NEET have five good GCSEs, when 15% of them have a degree, parents are wondering whether it’s going to happen to their son or their daughter in all parts of the country. And more importantly, they want to do something about it.”

The Milburn report has been credited for opening up a conversation around the need to overhaul the broken welfare state ‘from scratch.’

The Times reports 12th November 2026:

“Alan Milburn, who has spent the past year conducting a review into the one million people aged 18-24 who are not in education, employment or training, said he had concluded that the system needed to be rebuilt ‘from scratch’ to stop people being trapped on benefits ‘in perpetuity’…The recommended changes would represent the biggest overhaul of the welfare system since the introduction of universal credit in 2013.”

Milburn has highlighted that if the young are not encouraged back into work, then everyone else’s future is also at risk

Click to play:

Alan Milburn: “Now this is not simply a cause for young people. It’s a cause for the country. Demographic change makes getting young people into work a necessity. Britain’s future relies on backing young people. They’re the next generation of workers, taxpayers, parents, carers, entrepreneurs, and public servants. Helping them succeed is in all of our interests. This report aims to change the life course of 1 million young people and the generations that follow them. It starts with setting a new national ambition. Within 10 years, we should aim to get the NEET rate down to around 5%. That would put Britain among the best performing countries anywhere in Europe. They have done what we have failed to do. They do not have better young people. They’ve made better choices. And they’ve created better systems to get their young people learning or earning. If they can do it, so can we.”

2) What was the problem?

To understand the importance of reform means to grasp the sheer scale of how out of control our welfare state has become. Cost is forecast to hit £100 billion per year, while “Three quarters of the payments are forecast to be paid to working-age adults.”

The Times reports 28th October 2026

“Sickness and disability benefits will cost £100bn a year before the end of the decade as the welfare bill continues to spiral after the chancellor deferred reform until next year. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the fiscal watchdog, said total welfare spending would balloon from £333.8bn last year to £431.3bn by 2030-31. It is forecast to cost £8bn more by the end of the decade than was expected in March. Almost half the spending is on pensioners. The total cost of health-related benefits, which includes sickness benefits and personal independence payments (Pip), is expected to reach £105bn by the 2028-29 financial year. Three quarters of the payments are forecast to be paid to working-age adults.”

The portion of this being spent on NEETS is set to spike to £40 billion by the end of the decade.

The Times reports 12th November 2026:

“Milburn highlighted that Britain already spends £22bn a year on young people who are not in education, employment or training (Neets). The annual cost of personal independence payments alone is poised to almost double to more than £40bn by the end of the decade.”

This situation is simply unsustainable. The absurdity of it all becomes evident when considering the ratio between welfare payments per person and how much is spent to help each person get back into employment. Britain is among the worst performing OECD countries on this metric. The numbers are shocking.

The Times reports 10th November 2026:

“The government spends about 50 times more on working-age benefits in major cities than on getting people into work, a think tank has found. The disparity is at its most extreme in the Liverpool City Region, where spending on such benefits is almost 70 times higher than on employment support, at £4,569 per resident compared with just £66.”

“Britain is among the OECD countries spending the smallest amount on helping people into employment. The country spends just 0.12 per cent of GDP on such support, compared with an OECD average of 0.41 per cent. Of 38 OECD countries, only Costa Rica, Chile, Iceland, Mexico and the United States spend a smaller share.”

It is no surprise then to learn that research indicates that PIP payments actively disincentivise work while also making it harder for the recipient to get back into work over time.

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Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “It also found that the longer someone was receiving PIP, the less likely they are to be in employment. All right, okay, well, that requires another pause. Yes, you heard that correctly. The longer somebody stayed on that welfare payment, known as PIP, the personal independence payment, the less likely they are to be in employment. So not only does it encourage them to leave work, the longer they stay on the PIP, the less likely they are to then go back into work. It’s a doom spiral. It is the spinning wheel of death on your Microsoft computer or on your Apple Mac when the system isn’t working, when it’s down and you’re sitting there waiting for it to come through and nothing’s happening because it’s crashed. Not only are they leaving work once they take the PIP payments, half of them, but the longer they stay on it, the less likely they are to get back into work. To continue reading, PIP, which can be worth up to £194 a week is paid to people with both physical and mental health conditions and designed to cover the additional cost of a disability. It is not means tested, which is why people that were originally in work were able to claim it. Surprise, surprise. Once they got it, they left work. What did you think was going to happen, guys? I mean, who invented that system? So it’s not means tested. You’re in work. You can claim it when you’re in work. You get it. Surprise, surprise. You’re going to leave your work. It’s not means tested. More than four million people are now claiming the payments, an increase of more than seven percent since last year. Oh, wow. Surprise. It’s been going up seven percent in a year because people have clocked.”

This research was conducted by the former Labour disabilities minister Sir Stephen Timms.

The Times reports 9th July 2026:

“Analysis by Sir Stephen Timms, the disability minister, found that only half of those claiming personal independence payments (Pip) stayed in work after they began receiving the benefit…It also found that the longer someone was receiving Pip, ‘the less likely they are to be in employment’. Pip, which can be worth up to £194 a week, is paid to people with both physical and mental health conditions and designed to cover the additional cost of a disability. It is not means tested. More than four million people are now claiming the payments, an increase of more than 7 per cent since last year. The payments do not include any requirement to work and cost the taxpayer about £26 billion a year, a figure which is expected to reach £41 billion by the end of the decade.”

3) How the system is abused for cash

The current system has become so perverse that it has set up financial incentives for the private sector to over diagnose autism, ADHD and depression among teenagers, costing the NHS more than £1 billion a year.

The Times reports 10th November 2026:

“This month The Times launched its Welfare Inquiry to investigate the crisis in the benefits system and its impact on public finances, communities and the economy. It found the cost of Pip for teenagers with autism, ADHD and depression was now more than £1bn a year.”

One of the gravest concerns around the current welfare state is the exploitation of this over diagnosis by ‘cowboy capitalists’ and their private equity firms. The case of the private clinic ‘Care ADHD’ suffices to make this point.

The Times reports 13th November 2026:

“One of the largest providers of NHS-funded ADHD assessments has been purchased by a private equity firm, fuelling concerns about vast profits being made in the sector. Care ADHD, which was set up in 2024, sold majority control three weeks ago to the London-based private equity fund FourLeaf Capital for £36m. Its founders, the former NHS executives Bobby Pratap and Mark Pattison, are estimated to have made more than £30m in cash from the sale, just two years after setting up the firm…Since the private equity takeover on October 23, Care ADHD has rebranded as Noodle Health, but it has not made any public announcements about the change in ownership.”

The fact that this operates as a revolving door between NHS executives, government advisors and the private sector is by now an open secret.

The Times reports 13th November 2026:

“The company was reported to be forecasting revenue of £118m in 2029, at a 42 per cent profit margin. It carries out all of its assessments online, charging £399 for an adult ADHD assessment and £690 for a child ADHD assessment. More than £30m in proceeds from the sale is believed to have been shared between the company’s founders, including Pattison, the company’s CEO and a former NHS psychiatric nurse, and Bobby Pratap, who previously worked as a government adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care.”

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Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “The fact they made 30 million in two years, the interesting part here is that they were former NHS executives, Bobby Pratap and Mark Pattison. In other words, it’s a revolving door. They work in the NHS. They set up a private company. Their mates in the NHS give them the contract. After two years, they cash out for 30 million. They’re milking you. They’re milking our tax money. That’s what’s been going on. It’s going on in the tech sector with Palantir. Same thing. Head of NHS Data, Left the NHS, joined Palantir. Palantir got a contract from the NHS for tech. It’s a revolving door. They’ve just done the same in the welfare system, right? NHS executives Bobby Pratap and Mark Pattison left the NHS, set up a private NHS clinic called ADHD that had private contracts with the NHS. After two years, they cashed out, sold it to a private equity fund, made 30 million. And these are the so-called welfare luvvies that work in the NHS. That’s why I said ‘Socialists, I’m talking directly to you’, that’s how your idealism gets exploited and abused. That’s how our tax revenue gets milked by people making a quick buck.”

‘Care ADHD’ is but one example. There are at least 340 such unregulated private clinics that are financially incentivised to over diagnose young people with ADHD to profit using taxpayer funded NHS cash.

The Times reports 13th November 2026:

“Since 2024, under a scheme called Right to Choose, NHS patients have had a legal right to be assessed at private clinics with the NHS footing the bill. This has led to a proliferation of private providers — there are at present 340 private ADHD clinics listed in the UK. Three of the five biggest ADHD providers in the UK are now owned by private equity firms, which have been criticised for ‘sucking money out’ of the NHS to generate quick profits. Psychiatry UK, another private equity-owned firm, saw its income triple from 2022 to 2024 and reported £159.8m in revenues in the 18 months to August 2025.”

A report last month by Professor Peter Fonagy has highlighted the need to regulate the entire sector.

The Times reports 13th November 2026:

“Last month, a government review into ADHD and autism warned that ‘poor-quality assessments’ in the independent sector were contributing to the risk of misdiagnosis. The report, by Professor Peter Fonagy, said that the NHS was overspending on diagnoses by £164m a year and that it was ‘unacceptable’ that ‘this large and fast-growing use of public money is running without consistent oversight, transparency or quality assurance’. He called for actions, including a requirement for all clinics to be regulated by the Care Quality Commission, a ban on advertising and new set prices for ADHD and autism assessments.”

Shockingly, some clinics have even been found to be charging the NHS up to £3000 per diagnosis.

The Times reports 9th October 2026

“Some clinics are charging the NHS up to £3,000 per patient to carry out assessments for those on waiting lists. Fonagy said it was ‘unacceptable’ that ‘this large and fast-growing use of public money is running without consistent oversight, transparency or quality assurance’.”

Is it any wonder then that psychiatric disorders and conditions such as autism make up the biggest portion of Pip claims, with teenagers being the fastest growing age group claiming PIP?

The Times reports 9th July 2026:

“Teenagers aged 16 to 19 are the fastest-growing age group claiming Pip, but the majority of claims are still made by those over 50, who account for almost half. While 40 per cent of claimants are employed when they sign on to receive Pip, only 20 per cent of all claimants are in work. About 8 per cent of Pip claimants received the benefit for anxiety and depression last year, the equivalent of more than 300,000 people. Psychiatric disorders and conditions such as autism make up the biggest portion of Pip claims.”

4) What will be done about this?

The Milburn review seeks to finally address some of the more egregious concerns.

The Times reports 17th November 2026:

Milburn has sought to steer the ethic back to work over welfare.

The Times reports 17th November 2026:

Milburn’s report has picked up on both the over diagnosis of ADHD.

The Times reports 17th November 2026:

As well as the private ADHD clinic ‘get rich quick’ carousel.

The Times reports 17th November 2026:

He has also sought to place the focus back on apprenticeships and training over some less practical examination qualifications.

The Times reports 17th November 2026:

All of this is well over due.

5) Criticism of the Milburn reforms

Despite deserving credit for breaking the huge taboo of welfare reform in the UK, questions remain about…