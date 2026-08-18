Your Premium Membership

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- Radical Media Premium Subscription Service & Price Plan

Thank you for your ongoing subscription to Radical Media. Your basic subscription gets you our free weekly current affairs newsletter, the Radical Dispatch.

Did you know that upgrading your membership to our paid premium tier unlocks the following six benefits for you?

1) Paywalled Section of the weekly Radical Dispatch Newsletter

- This is where most of our forecasting and geostrategic analysis lives.

Examples of our early successful forecasting include our spotlight on Covid vaccines & mandates, Zelensky’s ties to Ukrainian Nazis, the Midazolam murders, Netanyahu’s funding relationship to Hamas, Lord Mandelson, Epstein and the UK’s underage rape (grooming) gangs, forecasting Trump’s Middle East peace deals, the Moroccan government’s role in the Ceuta migrant crisis and our ongoing warnings around Palantir & Technocracy.

2) The Weekly WARRIOR CREED Podcast

- This is a podcast version of the Radical Dispatch newsletter.

3) The ‘Premium Radical Podcast’

- This is a long form one-on-one interview show. Former episodes have included new atheist thinker Sam Harris on his stance supporting Covid mandates, former Brookings scholar and Washington Post columnist Dr Shadi Hamid on his new book the Case for American Power, the young Gazan poet Muhammed al-Qudwa, and many more.

Upcoming booked guests include British political thinker, author, columnist and former editor of Prospect magazine, David Goodhart.

4) Discounted Live Event Tickets

Offers for discounted ‘early bird’ and ‘first release’ tickets for live events such as this one coming up in London on 11th September 2026:

Discounted early bird tickets previously offered to our premium subscribers on Radical Media have now sold out! First release tickets for £32.68 are still available here, alongside premium and VIP packages.

5) Guest List Access for Founding Members

Founding Members gain guest list access to live events to Radical Media:

6) Direct Messaging with Maajid Nawaz for Founding Members

Founding Members also gain direct messaging to Maajid Nawaz.

UPGRADE NOW:

Below is our price plan for 2026:

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We thank you for your ongoing support. We could not do our investigative work without your support.

Maajid Nawaz: “Yes, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to Maajid Nawaz’s subscription page. Become Premium Subscribers to this page and you will gain access to exclusive live videos from me directly to you, early event notifications so you can attend live events, as well as other paywalled content that will only be published exclusively to paying subscribers. Again, we thank you all for your support and for following this page to date and we’re looking to ramp up our content and provide extra special content for all your premium subscribers and we welcome you very much to this page. Thank you very much and we’ll see you soon, on the other side.”

Our mission is to bring you Radical Media for Radical truths that modern corporatist media seek to silence. We cannot do this without your support. Premium members also receive WARRIOR CREED and other Resistance Radio content and special offers. Please ensure that your card details are kept up to date for timely subscription renewal. We also encourage you to upgrade your membership to an annual or founder membership here:

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