Zelensky Accuses Trump of Downgrading Starlink in Ukraine

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At the top of this post, Resistance Radio presents two back to back WARRIOR CREED podcasts.

Part 1 is from Tuesday 13th October and is called Burnham Backtracks After Blaming Brexit on Russia.

Part 2 is from Tuesday 20th October and is called - Zelensky Accuses Trump of Downgrading Starlink for Ukraine.

Both are attached here together, as one long podcast file, with a transcript provided.

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Read on now for our free Radical Dispatch.

PART 1:

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Burnham Backtracks After Blaming Brexit on Russia

- A Radical Dispatch

1) Russia Russia Russia

Prime Minister Andy Burnham foolishly decided to use his Labour party conference to announce that it may be possible to hold another referendum in the UK to attempt to reverse Brexit.

The BBC reports 2026:

“Andy Burnham has said it is ‘possible’ a future Labour election manifesto could promise a new in-out referendum on the European Union. The prime minister told the BBC a referendum ‘wouldn’t be the right thing to do right now’ but the UK needed to ‘consider the options’ for its relationship with the EU as ‘where we are isn’t good enough’.”

As if that was not enough, Burnham then decided to back up his foolishness by becoming the first prime minister to state that the Russians had interfered in that Brexit vote.

Click to play:

Prime Minister Andy Burnham: “The misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics, as I heard yesterday. And I’ve asked a question myself coming in to this role because I gave a speech to the UN recently on this very topic. I don’t think we knew back then the extent to which there was state-sponsored interference in the British democratic process. But I asked the question coming into Downing Street, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? And I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was. And these things are important now to put clearly on the record and, I believe, help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia. I think we’ve been too much on the back foot on that, actually, and we haven’t informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas.”

The Russians came out, predictably, declaring Burnham’s pronouncement to be a lie.

Click to play:

Victoria Derbyshire for the BBC: “I spoke to close ally and former spokesperson for President Putin, Sergei Markov. What does he say to Prime Minister Burnham’s claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit vote?”

Sergei Markov: “No. It’s a direct lie. I don’t know, either Prime Minister Burnham is lying, or intelligence service of Great Britain, who is not fully under the control of the endlessly changing prime ministers, is lying. We don’t know, but it’s absolutely a clear lie. Russia, those times, was listening about more independent of Europe from United States of America. That’s why Russia was interesting about more strong and more independent European Union. So it’s a crazy lie.”

Victoria Derbyshire: “Mr Burnham said that Russian actors sought to interfere in the UK’s 2019 general election, and he said it’s inconceivable that this was the first time. And Twitter, as it then was, told the House of Commons that it had identified 49 accounts linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency that posted 942 Brexit-related tweets during the referendum campaign. And the University of Edinburgh identified 419 accounts operating from the Russian Internet Research Agency attempting to influence UK politics out of 2,500 accounts suspended by Twitter.”

Sergei Markov: “First of all, Russian government has no political forces in Great Britain who is friendly to Russia. So no reason for Russia to support anybody in British politics. Vladimir Putin many times told that Russia very much respect the sovereignty of all other countries.”

Victoria Derbyshire: “Well, that’s not true. That’s not true. Sorry, that’s blatantly not true because Russia invaded Ukraine. Didn’t respect its sovereignty.”

Sergei Markov: “No. No. I am absolutely right. Because Ukraine is not independent. Ukraine, after the military coup of 2014, independence of Ukraine has been stolen by United States of America, Great Britain and European Union. So it’s impossible to violate independence of Ukraine, because independence of Ukraine does not exist from 2014.”

Victoria Derbyshire: “Okay, that’s absolute nonsense because Ukraine voted for independence in 1991. And as we know, in 2014, Russia took Crimea, annexed Crimea illegally and then invaded Ukraine in 2022. So I put to you again, Russia, President Putin does not respect the sovereignty of independent nations.”

Sergei Markov: “Vladimir Putin respects the sovereignty of all independent nations, and he repeated this many times. It’s a strategic position of the Russian government. But if you are talking about Ukraine, Ukraine was independent from 1991 until the coup of 2014. And when Ukraine was independent and neutral country, Ukraine has zero problem with Russia. Zero security problem, zero economic problem. That’s why Russia supported the independence of Ukraine to the period between 1991 and 2014 when Ukraine was independent, neutral and democratic country but not as neo-colonial regime as it is now.”

Sergei Markov: “Thank you very much, Sergey Markov. Thank you for talking to us.”

Sergei Markov: “My pleasure.”

Burnham’s intervention caused more embarrassment for him than good. Labour ministers very quickly scrambled to counter-signal their own prime minister that the British vote on leaving the EU was indeed a legitimate democratic result, not a fraudulent creation of Russia .

Click to play:

Sophie Ridge for Sky News: “He’s given an interview where he said that there was Russian interference in the Brexit referendum. Does that render the result potentially unsafe?”

Foreign Office Minister Doughty: “No, I mean, the result is the result, but what the Prime Minister was setting out was that Russia has indeed attempted to interfere in a series of democratic events in this country and indeed across Europe. They’re spending £1.5 billion on disinformation and attempts to undermine democracy this year alone. That’s what we know that they’re spending. This is information warfare. They are attempting to destabilise economies and societies across the world. We need to make sure that we’ve got the defences in place to respond to that, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Sky News: “You’re saying they’re attempting. Did they succeed when it comes to the Brexit referendum? Was that an effective attempt?”

Foreign Office Minister: “Well, the security minister’s spoken about this before and he’s been very clear that they’ve attempted to. They haven’t succeeded. They do attempt to interfere in our processes, have attempted to interfere in a whole number of them. And of course, it’s not just Russia, it’s other countries too. But this is a whole society effort. Every citizen, the government, regulators, the electoral commission and others, being able to work together to identify, attempt to destabilise our democratic processes.”

The greater embarrassment for Burnham was indeed this. By appearing to suggest that the vote was illegitimate he risked infuriating northern Red Wall Brexit voters who have had enough of constantly rehashing the legitimacy of their mandate over Brexit, as well as the Tory party in opposition.

Consequently, Burnham soon found himself making a u-turn on the issue in parliament.

Click to play:

Parliamentarian: “As the chairman who oversaw the publication of the Russia report as soon as the Intelligence and Security Committee was reconstituted, may I just ask the Prime Minister to explain to the House exactly how he thinks Russia was able to alter the result of the referendum?”

Prime Minister Burnham: “Mr. Speaker, I have great respect for the Right Honourable Gentleman, but I didn’t say that. I didn’t at any point say that it altered the results. I simply come back to what I said earlier. It is a matter of record that Russia has sought to interfere in elections, the 2019 general election, and we think it is inconceivable that this was the first time.”

2) Iran Link to RAF Fairford

On the topic of foreign interference, Burnham’s other embarrassing national security incident relates to the arrests made at RAF Fairford. The Prime Minister recently announced that the peculiar incident at the RAF airbase was ‘highly likely’ to have been coordinated by Iran.

Click to play:

PM Andy Burnham: “My right honourable friend the Home Secretary will update the House regarding the incident at RAF Fairford, but I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. We will not tolerate these threats on our soil. We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams. And we will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm.”

The problem though, is that this peculiar incident remains highly anomalous due to the below five points.

i) Police say no explosives were found:

But…

ii) Police say that suspects are not being investigated for fuel theft

iii) One of the suspects is confirmed by police to have called police himself

iv) All suspects were released on bail after 24 hours, which section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 specifically does not provide for.

Considering all five of the RAF Fairford suspects arrested at the base were eventually released on bail, this begs the question: how is this even a terrorism investigation?

Click to play:

Maajid Nawaz for WARRIOR CREED: “Under ordinary UK criminal law, a suspect can be held for 24 hours, stretched to 36 by a superintendent and to 96 hours by a magistrate. That’s under ordinary UK criminal law. But under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, the first hold is 48 hours. Did you hear that? If you missed it, I’m going to read it again. Under ordinary UK criminal law, a suspect can be held for 24 hours, stretched to 36 hours by a superintendent, and to 96 hours if stretched again by a magistrate. Okay? That’s under ordinary criminal law. But under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, the first hold is 48 hours, not 24 hours. But they were released under 24 hours. They could not have been held under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act. All right? You caught it this time. I’m going to carry on reading. A judge can then extend it in stages up to 14 days without charge. If the case merits it, it can even be pushed to 28 days. Who remembers when Tony Blair tried to make it 90 days? Again, another Labour government. Counterterrorism police said that the inquiry isn’t over. They said conditions apply. They said a state link has not been ruled out. Those sentences, he said, only make sense if the evidence trail was still alive. A live trail is why Parliament built the two-week window. Walking five men after roughly a day is what you do with a pub fight, not with a suspected terrorist attack on a bomber base. But if this was a real terrorist attack, as serious as we were initially being told, there’s no way they would release these guys on bail. Simply no way. Absolutely no way. And that assumes that the Labour Party is in control of such decisions. Even the Prime Minister would not have had the authority to release real terrorism suspects on bail after a day. Absolutely not. When you look at Tony Blair and the way he behaved with the security briefings, when he was told to lie about invading Iraq, he did so. He did what he was told, as did George Bush. Because the security establishment is always more powerful than the Prime Minister. The law is clear. If this was a terrorist incident, they would have been held first of all for 48 hours, and then you can hold them beyond that without charge. But they were released after 24 hours. That indicates very clearly, after there were no explosives found in this van, that something is rotten here. And that this wasn’t a terrorist attack, but it looks like it was designed to look like a terrorist attack. Why?“

Update: to add to the confusion, and as of time of writing, two of the suspects have been rearrested under Section 3 of the National Security Act for suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

BBC reports 20th October 2026:

“Two men have been re-arrested after an incident near RAF Fairford last month, counter-terrorism police have said. A 24-year-old UK national, and a 25-year-old dual UK-Iranian national, are being held on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, with police saying the investigation relates to Iran.”

Standard bail applies under this act, and is determined by normal criminal procedures set out in the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

The total number of men arrested remains seven. Five of those seven are still on bail. Four of these are from the initial group arrested at RAF Fairford, and one is from the latter round of arrests that police had conducted on two men.

Hence, our analysis - that those original five could not have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, under which there is no provision for bail - still holds.

v) The Home Secretary confirms that they didn’t have diplomatic immunity (which is obvious, as they were British citizens, but anyway) so why were they bailed?

Click to play:

Richard Tice MP: “Thank you, Madam Deputy Speaker. I thank the Home Secretary for a statement and my colleagues will ask questions with regard to MP security. I want to touch on RAF Fairford. The government’s own terrorism czar, Jonathan Hall, KC, said that incidents of serious terrorism, that actually more information should be put out faster and sooner and in more detail to prevent misinformation. So I asked the Prime Minister earlier as to whether or not there was any truth in the suggestion that some of those arrested and then bailed, had Iranian diplomatic immunity. He gave the hospital pass to the Home Secretary, so I therefore repeat the question Home Secretary, as to whether any more could be said about that? And whether actually, not only are they British nationals, but could they be dual Iranian-British nationals?”

Home Secretary: “Well, let me say to the honourable member, no one had or has diplomatic immunity, so I can put that on the record immediately. Let me also say to him, he is absolutely right about the Jonathan Hall recommendations that followed the horrific attacks in Southport. And we would always seek to work with partners in the criminal justice system to make sure that information is shared as quickly as possible in order to prevent disinformation from spreading, and for people to succeed in sowing fear in our communities. He will also I hope understand that it is a live investigation and how an investigation starts is not always how it ultimately ends. There are many developments along the way, and it is important that, if we think, as the police should always do - have an open mind about an investigation, but also want to protect the integrity of future court proceedings, that proceeding with care is also required. And let me assure him that I will always ensure that we put out accurate information into the public domain as soon as we are able to do so and in a way that doesn’t compromise an investigation. This investigation is still at an early stage.”

Nothing from this incident at RAF Fairford adds up. It is yet another major National Security embarrassment for Andy Burnham.

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PART 2:

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Zelensky Accuses Trump of Downgrading Starlink for Ukraine

1) Trump, Russia & Ukarine

Despite British war-posturing against Russia, Trump’s stance towards Putin has taken a dramatic turn. Trump has even explicitly stated that it is Zelensky, not Putin, who stands in the way of peace.

The lead up to this significant shift in tone came as Trump agreed to lift Russian energy sanctions and negotiated a Diesel deal with Putin.

Click to play:

“Let me bring you some breaking news. The US President Donald Trump says he’s been speaking to Russia’s Vladimir Putin about diesel prices. This is what he posted on social media: ‘I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace, another 500,000 tons during the month of November, and a million tons immediately afterwards. Additionally, based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, Three million tons of diesel fuel. Between our total control of the Strait of Hormuz and this great announcement on Russian energy, diesel prices for Americans and indeed the world will be coming down in record numbers and fast. Lower prices for Americans, especially our great farmers, ranchers and truckers, is my greatest priority. This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter, President Donald J. Trump’.”

This news clearly upset Zelensky, who proceeded to target Putin’s oil export terminals.

Click to play:

By taking out Russian oil export terminals, Zelensky disrupted Trump’s energy deal, which would have ensured lower gas prices before the US midterm elections.

President Trump was furious and didn’t hold back, saying...